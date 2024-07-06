NBA Insider Reveals Philadelphia 76ers Will Waive Off Paul Reed to Sign Caleb Martin; DETAILS Inside

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN originally broke the news that forward Caleb Martin and the Philadelphia 76ers had reached an agreement on a contract. The agreement's terms are still unknown.

Before Martin became a free agent, the Miami Heat, his current team, supposedly made him an offer for a contract extension. It was then reported that the offer would pay him $7.1 million in 2024–2025. He turned down the opportunity to test the open market and stayed unsigned for a while.

If reports are to be believed, then the Miami Heat man wanted a $15 million contract from his franchise, but that offer was never made to him, and then he decided to test his fate in the free agency.

Martin was a weapon for the Miami Heat

Martin was a crucial player in the Heat's 2022–2023 Eastern Conference championship run. Martin shot 60.2% from the field and 48.9% from three-point range to average 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game against the Boston Celtics in that seven-game conference championship series.

Martin is regarded as a talented shooter with passable defensive skills. The Sixers waived Paul Reed to clear room on the roster and help with the deal. Paul George was added by the Sixers earlier in the offseason.

Paul Reed is being waived off

Paul Reed, a 2020 second-round selection, is set to be released. This isn't a shocking move, as his contract wasn't guaranteed for the 2024–25 campaign. He averaged 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Sixers during his four seasons.

In 2023–24, Reed participated in all 82 games and contributed 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on average, while Joel Embiid was sidelined due to an injury. Sadly, he had a poor playoff performance, averaging just 1.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. He's going to look elsewhere for another chance.

Philadelphia 76ers roster changes

The Philadelphia 76ers are restructuring their roster in anticipation of their 2024–25 championship run. With the addition of Paul George, they made a bold move and now is the time to strategically align with their new Big 3.

Crucial players like Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Caleb Martin were able to join the Sixers. As the roster goes through these changes, they also lose some pieces from their past. The 76ers are trying their best to win the NBA title that has eluded them for decades. They won the NBA title way back in 1983.

