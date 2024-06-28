NBA Insider Reveals Rich Paul Warned NBA Teams: Draft Bronny James Only for Lakers, or He Might Play in Australia

The Los Angeles Lakers have drafted Bronny James, LeBron James's son, as their No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. His selection wasn't surprising, not merely because his father is a member of the Lakers.

Former executive of the Golden State Warriors, Bob Myers, who's currently part of ESPN's NBA broadcast team, revealed a peculiar ultimatum made by LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul. Myers stated that Paul warned teams other than the Lakers that they would lose the younger James to an Australian team if they chose to draft him.

Rich Paul's threats behind Bronny James' draft to the Lakers

Selected with the 55th overall pick by the Lakers, Bronny James is part of the first potential father-son duo in the NBA . However, former Warriors executive Bob Myers exposed how this outcome was engineered from the outset. Rich Paul, Bronny's manager, had been threatening other teams not to draft Bronny or face the prospect of him committing to play in the NBL in Australia.

"Rich Paul is calling teams; don't take Bronny James. He's telling them, don't take him. If you take him, he's going to Australia. So he has a plan, and he has a place,” stated Myers.

Previously, Bronny stated that his ultimate aim was to make it to the NBA draft, which we now understand was contingent. The Lakers and Rich Paul intended to join LeBron James (39) and his son from the get-go. This arrangement was the ideal strategy to ensure the young James' availability at the 55th position.

Bronny James overcomes adversity to achieve NBA dream

Bronny James spent a season at the University of Southern California; his achievement of being drafted in the NBA’s second round testifies to his extraordinary resurgence from an abrupt cardiac arrest during a July 2023 practice session with the Trojans. Following the incident, James's family, after discussions with multiple doctors, expressed that he would make a comeback to basketball. He first appeared on court for USC in December.

The first-ever two-day NBA draft occurred at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the first round on Wednesday and at an ESPN studio in Manhattan for the second round on Thursday. The James family made their way to New York for the draft week, but Bronny James was missing from the draft ceremonies and did not participate in any media interviews.

During a small get-together with friends and family, Bronny James, suppressing his tears, was seen wearing a Lakers cap that his mother, Savannah James, gave him.

