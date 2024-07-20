NBA Insider Reveals Shocking Details on Potential Zach LaVine Trade to LA Clippers

Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnšovas recently confirmed that Zach LaVine, despite his previous injuries, is likely to be completely fit for the start of the training camp.

"Zach's health is not an issue. We expect him to be in perfect condition at training camp. His professionalism will certainly be an asset for our group year," Karnišovas shared with NBC Sports Chicago reporters.

There are speculations that the Bulls might give LaVine a chance to demonstrate his skills at the of the next season, potentially increasing his trade value. The team is currently focusing on developing their younger players. However, allowing LaVine more playing time during DeMar DeRozan's absence at the beginning of the season could be a beneficial strategy.

Clippers lack of interest in LaVine trade rumors amid financial constraints and plans

Trade rumors involving Zach LaVine moving to the LA Clippers have been circulating for the past several months, and the Chicago-Sun Joe Cowley even hinted that the Clippers might indeed be LaVine's next stop. However, according to a contrasting report by Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, these speculations do not originate from the LA Clippers.

In his article, Azarly mentioned that the Clippers have shown no actual interest in LaVine, quoting insider sources. He further noted that the team's financial constraint due to Dunn's sign-and-trade deal could be a significant contributing factor.

Even though the Clippers could benefit from another star player alongside the aging Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, it now seems more probable that the team will stick with its current roster. A larger focus, as reiterated by the Clippers' President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, is to maintain cap space for potential 2026 free agency deals and not to exceed the second apron.

Zach LaVine expected to be in top form for training camp

Artūras Karnišovas, the Bull's executive vice president, disclosed that despite LaVine's past injury issues, they anticipate him to be in full health when the training kicks off.

"Zach is healthy, and we expect him to be in prime condition. His professionalism could significantly benefit our team next year," Karnišovas confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago reporters. "We are looking forward to having him back with us when training camp starts."

Chicago might consider utilizing the onset of the next season to let LaVine demonstrate his skills, potentially increasing his trade value. While the focus is rightly on nurturing their younger talents, giving LaVine an expanded role in DeMar DeRozan's absence at the start of the season might just be a sound move.

