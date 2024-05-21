NBA Insider Reveals Sixers Passed on Tyrese Haliburton for James Harden in Ben Simmons Trade

A well-publicized predicament involving Ben Simmons in Philadelphia offered the 76ers a clutch of trade choices. Ultimately, they secured James Harden - a decision that, considering subsequent events, proved far from unfruitful.

Despite the sour ending, Harden's performance surpassed what Simmons might have achieved. Nevertheless, questions linger about the Sixers' position had they chosen Indiana Pacers' rising star, Tyrese Haliburton, given he was within reach.

During a chat with 97.5 The Fanatic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed Haliburton was indeed a viable choice, and clarified why the team did not seize him.

"He was indeed available. Detractors may deny it in retrospect, but the fact remains," stated Pompey. "The Sixers were certain about securing James Harden. He was the universal desire within the team."

Notably, Haliburton was a part of the Sacramento Kings then. By a twist of fate, the Kings traded him to the Pacers roughly at the same time that the Sixers were dealing Simmons for Harden.

Haliburton has since thrived with the Pacers, outpacing any performance the Sixers have managed in their tenure with Joel Embiid.

The concept of what the duo could have potentially achieved brings up speculations about whether the Sixers might have seen better days or even progressed beyond the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Pacers vs. Celtics

On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics and the Pacers face off in Game 1 of the Conference Finals. When they were previously off in the In-Season Tournament, the prize was a trip to Las Vegas; now, the stakes are even higher—a shot at the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics boasts the league's top offense, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum spearheading their well-rounded attack. Their efficiency from behind the arc stands as a testament to their offensive prowess, outshining all other teams.

The Indiana Pacers counter this with their rapid, high-energy offensive style, orchestrated by Tyrese Haliburton, their exceptional playmaker, surrounded by scorers in every position.

This thrilling match will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at 8:00 pm Eastern time in Boston's TD Garden, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

For the Pacers to potentially spring a surprise and win the series, it hinges heavily on the performance of Tyrese Haliburton. He needs to dictate the pace and perform some stunning assists, and if the ball returns to him, he must not hold back from making the three-pointers down the line.

Confronting the Celtics defense, his task is to successfully execute floaters over their tall defenders.

During their face-off with the Knicks, Haliburton's performance was slightly hampered due to their strong, assertive defense. The Celtics can throw even more resistance his way.

With defense stalwarts like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White forming the NBA's top defensive backcourt, and potentially Jaylen Brown occasionally switching onto Haliburton, the Celtics plan to use constant Legs and physical aggression on him throughout the game.

The Pacers are hoping for a high-score game, an expectation that the Celtics will counter by slowing the pace of the game down. However, the Pacers' key concern lies in the Celtics' versatility—they can keep up the pace and still bag the victory. Victory for the Pacers lies in presenting their strongest defensive play yet.

