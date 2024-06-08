NBA Insider Reveals That Caitlin Clark Won't Be Selected for Olympics; All You Need to Know

Before the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft back in April, she broke numerous NCAA records. She has put up decent performances for her Indiana Fever team. However, it looks like it’s not going to be enough to take her to the Paris Olympics.

Clark is not expected to make the Olympic women's basketball team, according to The Athletic. The report in the Athletic was by Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, Mark Puleo, Ben Pickman, and Chantel Jennings.

Three other rookies—Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Sabrina Ionescu—are expected to be selected instead. A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and 41-year-old Diana Taurasi are among the other players on the women's basketball team.

Is Clark on standby?

Clark will not be on the starting roster, but she is anticipated to be named as an alternate with Brionna Jones. Despite being invited to the final training camp of the U.S. national team in March, Clark was unable to go as she guided Iowa to the Final Four. She won two National Player of the Year honors and finished her college career as the all-time Division I top scorer.

Clark’s historic performance amid criticism

Since joining the WNBA, Clark has attracted the wrath of her opponents and rival fans as they accuse Clark of being overhyped. She has been targeted regularly; some say the shots are cheap, while others think it's just a bit of a hazing phase.

In a historic performance on Friday night against the Washington Mystics, Clark disregarded all of that by making seven 3-pointers, scoring a career-high thirty points, pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out six assists, and making four steals.

