NBA Insider Reveals That Russell Westbrook Will Re-Sign With LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook will stay in his hometown and rejoin the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The former Lakers star avoided free agency on Saturday by exercising his $4 million player option for the 2024–25 campaign.

As the loud leader of the locker room, Westbrook brought passion to the Clippers and made an instant impression. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 5 rebounds in the 2023–24 campaign.

When did the Clippers pick up Westbrook?

He was waived by the Utah Jazz following a three-team trade in February 2023, and the Clippers acquired him after a disastrous stint with the other NBA team in Los Angeles.

Around that time, the Clippers also made additions to their roster: Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Mason Plumlee. Luke Kennard and the beloved Reggie Jackson of the Clippers were traded.

Westbrook’s NBA journey

Following several early season-ending injuries, Westbrook staged a remarkable recovery with the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning the MVP award in 2017. He averaged a triple-double throughout four seasons—three with the Thunder from 2016 to 2019 and one with the Washington Wizards in the 2020–2021 campaign.

With several slow seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook's career has slowed recently. Westbrook backs up James Harden as a reliable point guard for the Clippers off the bench.

What did Westbrook say after the Clippers signed Harden?

Westbrook said, "Just going out and doing whatever is best for our team to win games, and that's it. The ultimate goal is to win games. That's all I can do. Go out and compete and make sure we try to win games."

Injuries once again derailed the Clippers' postseason, and they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

