NBA Insider Reveals the Cost of Acquiring Bronny James for LA Lakers; Details Inside

The LA Lakers may have to spend a lot of money on the Bronny James sweepstakes after agent Rich Paul announced his client's decision to forego college eligibility and remain in the 2024 NBA Draft. Although the Lakers are expected to pass on LeBron James' elder son with the No. 17 pick, they are the favorites to select Bronny.

The Lakers may try to select him with the No. 55 pick instead. However, if Bronny is selected by a team with a late first-round pick or one with an early second-round selection, LA may try to trade down, move up, or purchase the pick. In an appearance on Fox Sports LA on Wednesday, Lakers insider Jovan Buha from The Athletic discussed the Lakers' draft options. Move to 3:30 in the video to get directly to the Bronny news.

What did Jovan Buha say?

Buha said, "There are very good chances (Lakers acquire Bronny). I think No. 17 (pick) is going to be a little too high for Bronny, sounding right now like he's more of a late first-round pick into early to mid-second-round pick territory. I've been told picks 25 to 40 is the wide range in terms of how teams view those prospects."

He further added, "More realistically if you see Bronny ending up on the Lakers, it's likely they either trading back or buying a pick. So maybe he goes like pick 34, early in the second round and whatever team that drafts him has an agreement with the Lakers where they then could trade Bronny. The Lakers could send cash up to about $7 million."

The Lakers might have to deal with other teams if they end up picking Bronny

Teams often make deals by trading for cash or purchasing picks. Those who are in the running but do not have a pick or a later selection typically try to advance up the draft without adding assets. As Buha mentioned, the Lakers could reach an agreement with a team that has a selection between the 25th and 40th picks in the draft, which they would then trade to the Lakers in exchange for cash or future assets, in Bronny's case.

Bronny James has been on the radar for many teams after impressing in the NBA draft combine and was recently invited by the Phoenix Suns to have a workout with them.

