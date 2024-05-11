NBA Insider Says LeBron James Wants to Play Up to Two More Seasons as Lakers Try to Keep Him Until Retirement

The circulating rumors of the Los Angeles Lakers potentially considering multiple names for the next head coach of the team has become more complex now. With the latest row of rumors suggesting the Lakers are not looking at JJ Redick as an option, the next big question is LeBron James.

Recently, NBA Insider Shams Charania sat on the Pat McAfee podcast to discuss the potential future for the Lakers’ All-Star.

According to Charania, “LeBron James wants to play up to two more seasons and obviously the Lakers want to bring him back.”

However, he also discussed another aspect where the talk deviates towards Bron’s son Bronny James where Charania added: “They(Lakers) do have interest in bringing Bronny in as a draft pick”.

The Lakers Are All In for LeBron James

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are open to signing James to a one-year deal, a two-year deal, or even a longer-term contract, demonstrating their desire to have him remain in purple and gold until he decides to retire from the wood court.

With a player option in the upcoming offseason, LeBron James holds significant agency in determining his future, whether that involves staying with the Lakers through the 2024-25 season or exploring opportunities in free agency.

LeBron’s potential decision is also influenced by factors beyond his own playing career, notably the future NBA prospects of his son, Bronny. The possibility of playing alongside his son in the NBA adds an intriguing layer to LeBron’s career choices.

Last year, LeBron James expressed his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA, although it remains uncertain whether he will sign with any team that selects Bronny. Regardless of his decision this offseason, it is anticipated that James will have numerous options available to him.

Despite being the oldest player in the league, James displayed remarkable statistics, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds last year, demonstrating no signs of decline. The Lakers have shown a willingness to offer flexibility in negotiating James' contract, a strategic move that could work in their favor as they strive to secure his re-signing.