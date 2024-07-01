NBA Insider Spill Beans on Derrick White's USD 125 Million Contract With Boston Celtics

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics and All-Defensive guard Derrick White have reached a significant agreement on a massive four-year, $125.9 million contract extension.

The Celtics have honored White for his accomplishments since he joined the team during the 2021–22 campaign, just one day before his 30th birthday. White has developed into one of Boston's top all-around two-way guards, capable of contributing to almost every area of the game. In addition to being selected to the All-Defensive team for two seasons running, White has a three-point percentage 38.0 when playing for the Celtics.

White was expected to sign a new contract

Because of White's value, it was expected that the two parties would agree to a new, long-term contract extension this offseason. The Celtics would not have been the same formidable team without him, and it's unclear if they would have advanced to the NBA Finals in 2024. The Celtics now have five players on their active roster who earn an average of at least $30 million a season after agreeing to this deal with White.

White was in the final year of his contract

White still had a year left on his $19.5 million contract. The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach revealed on October 15 that White and the Celtics had discussed a contract extension before the deadline of October 23.

What did White say?

White said in October, "I love it here. It's been great being here, being a Celtic. That'll never change whether I sign before the season or not. If it happens, great; if not, I'm still excited for the season to be here."

Despite the veteran's contract expiring in 2024–25, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement before then, which raised some concerns in Celtics nation.

