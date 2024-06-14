NBA Insider Spill Beans on LA Clippers Plan to Hire Former New York Knicks Coach; DEETS Inside

Since leaving ESPN last year, Jeff Van Gundy has been employed as a consultant by the Boston Celtics, but he may soon be moving up to a more senior position with the LA Clippers in the Western Conference.

NBA reporter Marc Stein claims that the Los Angeles Clippers intend to appoint Van Gundy as an assistant coach to work alongside Tyronn Lue. After the NBA Finals, the Clippers are thought to have a "strong chance" of reaching a deal with Van Gundy.

Van Gundy has a wealth of coaching experience in the NBA. His tenures as head coach of the Houston Rockets from 2003 to 2007 and the New York Knicks from 1996 to 2001 have combined for 430 career victories. Van Gundy led the Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals and has a 44-44 postseason record. From 1989 until 1996, he was also the Knicks' assistant coach.

Van Gundy was linked with the Milwaukee Bucks

During the season, Milwaukee Bucks from the Eastern Conference considered hiring Van Gundy as their head coach. An important assistant coach position could be a good starting point for him if his objective is to return to the NBA as a head coach after almost two decades away.

The Clippers went 51-31 this season and looked like one of the strongest teams in the division. However, they crumbled against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs. However, even after the loss, they signed Lue to an extension last month.

Can Ty Lue win the NBA title with the LA Clippers?

The quality of Ty Lue as a coach is not in doubt over the years but the coach has suffered every season with a bunch of injuries. The Clippers had a good regular season but lost Kawhi Leonard, one of their most influential players for the playoffs and got knocked out by Dallas.

