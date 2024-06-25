NBA Insider Spill Beans on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' Demand for a Third Superstar for LA Lakers

In a few hours, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to make some decisions regarding the 2024 NBA Draft. With their two first-round picks, do they use them to protect their future by selecting some talented young players? Or do they take a chance on winning now with the pick? LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two of the Lakers' biggest stars, are reportedly pushing for the latter ahead of their debut campaign under new head coach JJ Redick.

What did Sam Amik say?

Sam Amik said, “The Lakers need more high-level talent, and they need it fast if they’re going to keep LeBron James and Anthony Davis from growing frustrated about this uncertain Lakers future ahead. If the franchise cornerstones had their way, the Lakers would prove their desire to win this week by going all-in for another elite player.”

The best course of action for the team's future is to protect their other tradeable first-round pick (2029) and select two picks (Nos. 15 and 17), but as Amik notes, James and Davis both have a lot of power in this scenario.

Amik added, “James has the leverage that comes with his forthcoming free agency, as he has until Saturday to decide whether to pick up his $51.4 million player option or opt out and sign a new deal (with the Lakers or elsewhere). Davis, meanwhile, has the organizational capital that comes with being a 31-year-old, nine-time All-Star who is signed through the 2027-28 season.”

Advertisement

Rob Pelinka to take final call

All this adds up to the fact that general manager Rob Pelinka seems much more likely to trade these picks than to make them on Wednesday night. The LA Lakers are desperate for another NBA title as their arch-rivals Boston Celtics now have 18 titles after they won against the Dallas Mavericks.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals LA Lakers Will Offer LeBron James USD160 Million Contract