NBA Insider Spill The Beans on Klay Thompson's Plan With Free Agency; Read Details

Klay Thompson is a liar who is only trying to take advantage of free agency. At least, that's what a seasoned journalist from the Bay Area thinks. However, nothing would please all those Warriors supporters more than for it to be the reality. Many believed that if the Dubs wanted to maximize their postseason potential, he would be traded at the deadline. That went without a hitch, of course.



The Kings defeated the Dubs 94-118 and ended up at 10th in the West. Trade rumors involving Klay Thompson have been circulating widely on the Internet ever since. The host of Steiny & Guru, Matt Steinmetz, disagrees, saying they don't deserve much recognition.

What did Matt Steinmetz say?

Steinmetz said, “I feel like Klay Thompson will test free agency and return to Golden State… Is he REALLY going to spend his last couple of years in Orlando? I don’t buy that being basketball nirvana for him.”

Thompson had a season to forget as he struggled big time and barely made much impact for the franchise throughout the season. He was dropped to the bench and played multiple games as the sixth man on the team.

Thompson accepted a bench role with the Warriors

The 5x All-Star went as far as saying that he was embodying Manu Ginóbili. “I thought about Manu Ginobli, that guy has four rings and a gold medal, and he came off the bench his whole career, and I don’t think anyone looks down on his Hall of Fame candidacy,” Klay said after the February 15 win vs Utah.

Maybe Steinmetz has a point. Thompson acknowledged that he would do whatever the Golden State team asked of him when he agreed to take on the role of Sixth Man, provided it allowed him to retire as a Warrior.

