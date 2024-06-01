NBA Insider Spills Beans on Top Two Finalists for LA Lakers Coaching Role

Even though many people think they already know who they will hire as head coach, the Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for their next coach. JJ Redick, a former NBA guard, has emerged as the front-runner for the job despite having no prior high-level coaching experience.

Los Angeles, though, has taken its time throughout the entire process to thoroughly vet each candidate. Los Angeles may be closing in on a few finalists, but they have interviewed several candidates and are still interviewing.

What did Shams Charania say?

The Lakers finalists are probably going to lose to Redick and former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. He spoke about the most recent developments regarding the Lakers coaching search on the Pat McAfee Show. A lot of people think that Redick will end up getting the job. However, his hiring by Los Angeles would be complicated by his obligation to broadcast the NBA Finals with ESPN.

What can the Lakers do to sign Redick?

The Lakers might have to wait till the NBA finals get over to hire Redick. However, that could put the Lakers at a disadvantage with the NBA Draft being only days away following the conclusion. If Redick is the candidate they want to hire, they might already have an agreement in place and are just dragging out the hiring process. To avoid falling behind schedule, they can discuss personnel decisions with him in private.

In any case, it appears that in the coming weeks, the Lakers' search for a head coach will come to an end. After that, Los Angeles can concentrate on strengthening their roster and getting back into a truly competitive position.

