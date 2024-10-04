NBA Insider Thinks Karl-Anthony Towns’ Soft Reputation Is Not Relevant: ‘Finesse Player? Yes Soft Player? No’

According to a source close to Karl-Anthony Towns, the NBA star should not be considered "soft." In a conversation with Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, the source emphasized that Towns should be viewed as a finesse player rather than a soft one, pointing out that the perception of Towns being soft may be linked to past interactions with Jimmy Butler.

Furthermore, the source expressed the opinion that the trade bringing Towns to the New York Knicks should be seen from the perspective of utilizing Towns' offensive strengths.

“Finesse player? Yes. Soft player? No. I think it’s the whole thing that happened with Jimmy Butler. In today’s world, somebody can write a script about you and that s–t never changes,” the insider said, as per New York Post.

The source noted that after eight years in the NBA, Towns' best contributions come from his scoring abilities, averaging a solid 20 and 10 every night, with the potential for 30-point performances. The source stressed the importance of allowing Towns to play to his strengths as a scorer rather than trying to transform him into a defensive specialist, citing his similarity to Joel Embiid's playing style.

However, Towns has been getting quite a bit of attention lately after his shocker trade. After spending nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he recently expressed his shock and disbelief at being traded to the New York Knicks.

The trade landed him in a starting lineup alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, presenting an intriguing offensive force for the Knicks. Despite seeing his offensive role diminish in recent years due to the emergence of Anthony Edwards, Towns has remained a consistent performer, averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists per game last season.

However, concerns linger following the trade, particularly regarding Towns’ defensive capabilities and the Knicks' overall depth beyond the starting lineup. Towns is not known for his defensive prowess, which may challenge the defensively-minded Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

Additionally, the team's depth appears lacking, especially with Mitchell Robinson sidelined due to a foot injury. The second unit heading into the season is a mix of promising but unproven players, raising questions about the team's depth and ability to sustain performance throughout a demanding season.

Despite the concerns, the addition of Towns and Bridges has ignited hope and optimism among fans and observers in New York. The Knicks are clearly striving to build a competitive team, with the goal of ending a championship drought that dates back to the 1972-73 season.

