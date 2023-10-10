NBA journalist Jackson Frank fired after criticizing Philadelphia 76ers for supporting Israel

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence and combat.

Recently, Israel declared war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Thousand of people are losing their lives. People all around the world have different opinions some choose to support Israel and some support Palestine. Many big organizations, sports personalities, and influencers supported Israel on this matter. Recently, NBA journalist Jackson Frank was fired after he criticized the NBA team for showing support towards Israel.

NBA journalist fried after criticizing Philadelphia 76ers for supporting Israel

Tensions are escalating to an all-time high in Israel and Palestine. On Saturday, Hamas invaded Israel with a surprise attack more than 1600 people are no more. Reportedly, eleven Americans have been confirmed to be dead. America and its people have shown their support to Israel in this tough time.

Recently, the NBA team Philadelphia 76ers posted on Twitter (now X) on October 8th their support for Israel and their people they posted a quoted picture “We stand with the people of Israel and join the mourning hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas,” team showed there concern for human life and support towards the innocent lives in the country.

A writer from PhillyVoice.com named Jackson Frank quoted the post and wrote. “ This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always.”

Later, it was revealed by the CEO of PhillyVoice.com, that Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com. He was immediately fired by the company after the post. His account was taken down. Frank joined the company as a writer last month to cover the team.

All you need to know about the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers is an American professional basketball team founded in 1946. The team plays its home fame at the Wells Fargo Center. The team is one of the oldest teams in the history of the sport they have won three National Basketball Association championships in 1955, 1967, and 1983. Their biggest rivals are the Boston Celtics.

