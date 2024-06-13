NBA Legend Bob Cousy Requests Celtics to Win Finals and Get That 18th Banner While He is Alive

Bob Cousy has witnessed every single one of the Boston Celtics' 17 NBA championships. At 95 years old, he is eagerly looking forward to seeing them secure their 18th title.

Cousy, who will turn 96 in August, told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe, "I'm 95 [expletive] years old with one foot in the grave and I can barely move. I know I'm in overtime. So everything in your life becomes more meaningful. And one of the last things I want to be able to see is for the Celtics to hang up banner No. 18."

Bob Cousy's journey with the Boston Celtics

Cousy’s legacy with the Celtics is impressive. He was the NBA’s first superstar and the league MVP when the Celtics won their first championship in 1957. He was a 13-time All-Star, won six rings, and played a crucial role in the Celtics' dynasty, which won eight straight championships before he retired after the 1963 Finals.

Only 85-year-old Satch Sanders, who joined the team in 1960, is still alive from Cousy's early Celtics days. Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, Sam Jones, Tommy Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, and John Havlicek have all passed away recently.

Cousy won an NCAA championship at Holy Cross in 1947 and joined the NBA in 1950-51. Known as “Mr. Basketball,” his influence extended beyond playing into coaching and TV analysis. Although he acknowledges that today’s players are better athletes, he still has a sharp eye for the game.

Bob Cousy reflects on his contributions

In a 2023 interview with NBCS, Cousy reflected on his career. He started the National Basketball Players Association in 1954 and was its first president.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is starting the Players Association, because that somehow has lent itself, 60 years later, to guys signing $300 million contracts for five years for playing a child’s game.”

He added, “So I celebrate that. Really. I’m not sitting here pissed off as hell because they’re making all that money and I didn’t. I’m so pleased that I had a hand, I think, in setting the table for this.”

