NBA legend Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson exchanged skills on set of Jam

Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson are the two most prominent names on the planet. Michael Jordan is best known for the NBA and is regarded as the greatest to ever perform at the NBA. He is widely considered the face of NBA products. Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA champion and is currently retired.

On the flip side, Michael Jackson was considered one of the biggest pop stars of the world in his prime he was popularly known for his unique dance moves Jackson passed away at the age of 50 years in 2009. Both these icons shared a common nickname MJ. Once these legends shared the same stage and exchanged their skills.

When Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson exchanged roles

In 1992, Michael Jackson featured NBA star Michael Jordan in his song Jam, a track currently boasting almost ninety million views on Michael Jackson's YouTube channel. The Twitter handle Historic Vids shared a video where both icons exchanged their skill sets.

Both legends took on each other's roles, with the Moonwalk King teaching his dance moves to Air Jordan, and Jordan imparting some basketball wisdom.

In an interview with Rock Celebrities, Jordan revealed his initial reluctance to do the video, fearing embarrassment from dancing.”'I don't know if I want to do this, because this guy's going to try to get me out there to dance.”

Eventually, he changed his mind, saying, "Well, shoot, it's Michael Jackson. When would you ever get an opportunity to get to know him socially for a little bit, and yet at the same time, get to do his video?" Jordan added, "So I changed my mind and went on and did it."Jackson and Jordon both were the best in the game.

