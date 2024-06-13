NBA Logo Before Jerry West: Exploring Complete History

When you think of the NBA some faces might definitely flash through your brains. Some might think of Michael Jordan, some LeBron James, and even Stephen Curry. Nevertheless, another picture could immediately come to mind. A red, white, and blue silhouette may come to mind when one thinks of the NBA.

One of the most well-known and recognizable logos ever is this one. After all, there is a lot of demand for designers to produce timeless logos that can withstand the test of time when it comes to designs like these that you know will be viewed and used by millions of people. Among the most well-liked sports leagues in the nation are the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

This meant that in addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the NBA emblem needed to have a deep and meaningful significance. Given that the NBA emblem satisfies every requirement, one could naturally ask how it came to be in its current state. Let's examine the NBA logo's history and all of its significant elements.

The first NBA logo came during the start of the 1950s

The NBA's initial logo was far different from the one we now identify with the league. This was unveiled by the NBS and consisted of a circular logo with the complete basketball displayed in white. The term "National Basketball Association" was displayed in red in the logo, with the first and third words placed at the top and bottom and the middle word prominent and centered.

The letters were curled in opposition to two bright green, curving the arching threads. The ball was completely white, with the lettering inscribed in full uppercase letters, save for the red letters and green stitching.

The group's first logo was this one, and it was crucial in shaping the organization into something distinctive. The logo was used by the company for three years, which was sufficient time for it to become recognizable and an essential part of the brand.

Then came a new logo as The Gray Basketball

At the start of the 1960s, the NBA came up with a new logo. The company concluded that a color change was required in 1962 and that it was time for another modification. This time, the basketball was displayed, but it seemed whiter—almost gray.

Nevertheless, the group decided to retain the text, which is displayed in black and runs diagonally from the upper left corner to the lower right corner. It was visible in the center of the basketball, with the ball's top and bottom having black stitching. The association maintained this change for seven years as it appeared to be beneficial.

NBA then came up with The Red, White, and Blue Logo

The iconic vertical NBA insignia first debuted in 1969. The company thought it was time for a fresh appearance after this famous modification drastically altered the old logo. They chose to incorporate fresh details and hues, resulting in the creation of a rounded-edged, rectangular logo. The symbol's left and right halves are depicted in blue and red, respectively, with a white silhouette in the center.

Jerry West considered as one of the greatest guards, was styled and shown in the white silhouette. In the left bottom corner of the design, the initials "NBA" were shown in uppercase and white, resulting in a unified and fashionable logo. Up until 2017, the logo remained unaltered and was the longest-lasting representation of the brand.

Who designed the NBA logo?

Although we are all familiar with the well-known emblem, who designed the timeless image that we have come to like and identify with the company? That would be Alan Siegel, the creator of the branding firm Siegel+Gale.

When Siegel was brought in to design the present NBA emblem in 1969, the rival ABA (American Basketball Association) was putting pressure on the league.

There was rivalry for attention at this time, and the NBA was having problems with their opponent and reputation. The organization's desire for change led to a rebranding and a successful exit from the attention battle.

Siegel was given the go-ahead to design this branding, and he did it flawlessly. Walter Kennedy, the then NBA commissioner, selected Siegel after seeing the designer's prior MLB work.

Kennedy recognized they needed a logo that would have the same impact on the NBA since he had designed one comparable for the organization.

