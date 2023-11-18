NBA orders LaMelo Ball to conceal tattoo violating logo exposure guidelines

The NBA mandated that All-Star Charlotte Hornets guard, LaMelo Ball, conceal a tattoo beneath his left ear.

The league argued the tattoo breached their policy against the display of commercial logos on players' bodies, a rule Ball's sources suggested had seen inconsistent enforcement.

Ball's tattoo depicted the initials LF, abbreviating LaFrance, his middle name, and the name of his clothing line.

Over the previous weeks, the NBA and Ball discussed the issue, resulting in Ball opting to cover it to bypass potential league fines before Tuesday's defeat to Miami.

He planned to keep it obscured during the upcoming Friday night's mid-season tournament game against Milwaukee.

Previously, Ball had sported an identical tattoo on his left hand, which garnered less attention due to its less noticeable location compared to the recently inked one under his left ear, which the league had flagged during the preseason.

ALSO READ: How many Papa Johns does Shaquille O’Neal own? Exploring every franchise owned by Big Diesel

NBA's tattoo policy: LaMelo Ball's compliance and ongoing talks

The situation seemed to abound in the family, as Lonzo, the elder brother and guard, also had to conceal a Big Baller Brand tattoo back in 2018, by the league's demand.

Ball, then 22, argued that he had adopted the LF initials prior to it transforming into a brand. He also informed the league that the initials corresponded not only to his middle name but also to his uncle's name.

Ball's representatives presented past examples of players displaying what could be considered corporate logos on their skin. As examples, they mentioned players with Jordan Brand for Michelin and Warner Brothers designs.

Nevertheless, the NBA refuted this argument by claiming that those players did not have formal business relationships with those companies.

In his fourth league year and on a five-year contract worth up to USD 260 million, Ball continued to prove his worth.

Since being drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, he has achieved significant milestones such as winning the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and gaining his first All-Star recognition in 2022.

ALSO READ: LeBron James or Stephen Curry? Stephen A. Smith reveals which NBA superstar he would have preferred as a teammate