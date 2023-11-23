NBA overtime rules explained: Everything you need to know about how the rules work

When a regulation play in an NBA game ends in a tie, the game goes into overtime, where an extra five-minute period begins.

The teams continue to play these additional five-minute periods until one team finally triumphs. Any personal foul tally during the game still applies during overtime.

Additionally, when a match reaches the end of overtime without a clear victor, the teams repeat the process, continuing to do so until there's a game-winner.

There's no immediate knockout rule, nor is there any set maximum number of overtime periods in an NBA match.

Here's a comprehensive guide to the NBA overtime regulations.

What is the duration of NBA overtime?

The NBA determines overtime games with five-minute additional periods. If a tie persists after the initial overtime, the teams undertake another five minutes, and this process continues until we have a clear winner.

There's no capping the number of overtime periods an NBA match can have. For periods commencing after the initial jump ball, the NBA instigates a quarter-possession rule.

How many timeouts do NBA teams get in overtime?

During a five-minute overtime period in NBA games, each team gets two timeouts. If a team hasn't used their coach's challenge during the main match, they also have the option of using it during overtime.

However, they can't challenge goaltending or out-of-bounds violations during the last two minutes of overtime.

How do fouls work in NBA overtime?

As for fouls during NBA overtime, if a shooting foul occurs, the affected player goes to the free-throw line, the same as during main gameplay.

Non-shooting fouls do not result in free throws.

Yet, fewer team fouls (four, not five) will put the opposite team into the bonus during overtime, and any defensive foul will then lead to free throws.

How does instant replay work in NBA overtime?

Instant replay rules in NBA overtime are also specific.

Officials can start an instant replay for various reasons during the last two minutes of an overtime period: to review a block/charge or goaltending call, check the game clock, or identify the last team to touch the ball before it went out-of-bounds.

Furthermore, during the first three minutes of overtime, the league office can initiate an instant replay to confirm if a basket was accurately scored (two-point or three-point) or to see if the ball was launched before the shot clock beeped.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kawhi Leonard reacts to Greg Popovich standing up for him against hostile Spurs fans in epic moment