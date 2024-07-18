50 NBA Players With Biggest Shoe Sizes; 7'6 Yao Ming Surprisingly Not Number 1

The NBA is full of great talents throughout the franchises. Some of the tallest players from around the world have graced the league and have dominated the wood court for so many years.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest, tallest, and best players on the list. Standing at 7’ 1”, the former Los Angeles Lakers big man has the largest shoe size among all the top 50 NBA players with the biggest shoe sizes we will be listing today.

Biggest Shoe Sizes in NBA History

#1. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal’s shoe size is 22. Considering the gigantic build he has, he boasts the largest feet size in the NBA so far.

Shaq who has four NBA championships to his name is among one of the greatest Lakers. The three-time NBA Finals MVP was a nightmare for someone guarding him back in the day. Having 15 NBA All-Stars selections to his name, he was the top-notch dominating force in the league.

#2. Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall’s shoe size is 22. Tied with Shaq, the 23-year-old Senegalese player's feet are as large as the former NBA champ. At a towering 7 feet 6 inches and 289 pounds, Fall also ranks among one of the tallest big guns of the league.

Previously serving as the center for the University of Central Florida, Fall entered the 2019 NBA Draft undrafted. Following this, he inked an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics in July and has since competed during the NBA Summer League.

#3. Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez’s shoe size is 20. Measuring a good seven feet in height, Lopez plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. He initially started off his career with the Brooklyn Nets and later joined the Lakers.

#4. Robin Lupez

Robin Lopez’s shoe size is 20. Similar to Brook, Robin stands strong at seven-foot stature. He also plays as the prominent center for the Milwaukee Bucks. He entered the NBA in 2008 when he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns and has subsequently played for the New Orleans Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, and the Chicago Bulls.

#5. Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns’ shoe size is 20. The Minnesota Timberwolves star who also stands at an impressive 7 feet, similar to the Lopez brothers, has gigantic feet as well.

After being drafted as the 1st round overall pick by the Wolves, KAT has fervently been a guiding force behind the team’s success. Before his NBA career, the 27-year-old center showcased his skills in college basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats. Throughout his time on the court, Towns has switched from sporting the Nike Zoom Rize 2 shoes to the timeless Nike Hyperdunk X.

Honorable Mentions

1. Yao Ming

Yao Ming’s shoe size is 18. The 7'6” Chinese basketball legend was one of the tallest players in NBA history, and he used to wear a size 20 shoe during his career. However, due to the strain on his feet, his current shoe size has reduced to 18.

Interestingly, several current NBA players, such as the Lopez twins (Brook and Robin), Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, also wear size 20 shoes while playing on the court.

2. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s shoe size is 18. The power forward for the Phoenix Suns stands at an impressive six feet eleven inches, although he recently said he is 6’ 9”, and wears size 18 shoes. He was drafted into the NBA in 2007 to join the Seattle SuperSonics. Durant is well-versed in the world of footwear, holding endorsement deals with Foot Locker and Nike.

Collaborating with Nike on numerous occasions, the NBA star has worked on designing sneakers. One of his recent creations is his latest signature shoe, The Nike Zoom KD13, which features mixed material uppers with leather overlays, incorporating a dimensional Swoosh that appears to float on the midsole.

3. Lebron James

LeBron James’ shoe size is 15. James possesses an imposing physical stature, towering at 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. Unsurprisingly, the NBA star, the Lakers legend, boasts large feet to complement his sizeable frame.

A dedicated sneakerhead with a lifelong endorsement deal with Nike, James wears an impressive size 15 shoe, a remarkable contrast to the average male shoe size of 10. It has also been revealed by Sole Collector that other professional basketball players in the league who are shorter in height than the 33-year-old native of Akron, Ohio wear the same size as him.

Let’s have a look at some of the other notable names on the list:

Kevin Love

Kevin Love’s shoe size is 19. Representing the Miami Heat, Love is a prominent basketball player in the NBA. Throughout his career, he has had five All-Star appearances and has been named to the NBA Second Team twice. Kevin played a pivotal role in the Cavaliers' NBA Championship win in 2016.

He proudly represented the United States, contributing to the gold-medal success at the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2010 FIBA World Championship. As a Nike athlete since the beginning of his professional career, Kevin has worn all models of the Hyperdunk/Zoom Rize shoe line, tailored to his substantial size 19.

Larry Bird

Larry Bird’s shoe size is 17. Born on December 7, 1956, Bird is a renowned figure in the world of basketball. Hailing from West Baden Springs, Indiana, Bird's prolific career spans both as an exceptional player and a successful executive and coach.

Beyond his NBA career, Bird's influence in the realm of basketball has been far-reaching. His leadership extended to the 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team, commonly known as the "Dream Team," guiding the squad to a gold medal at the Barcelona Olympic Games.

Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokić’s shoe size is 16. Standing at 6’ 11”, the Serbian professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, has been one of the most dominating names in the league currently.

A three-time NBA MVP for the seasons 2021, 2022, and 2024, Jokić has consistently dominated on the court. He has been selected as an NBA All-Star six times from 2019 to 2024 and earned All-NBA First Team honors four times in the years 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.