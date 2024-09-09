NBA Players With Tattoo of Grandma on Stomach: Ft. Kevin Durant and More

NBA players have embraced tattoos as a prominent form of self-expression, shifting from a rare sight in the early 1990s to a common feature today. Many players choose tattoos to share personal stories, mark significant life events, or express their identity.

Tattoos are often placed on visible areas like the arms, forearms, chest, back, wrists, and ankles, as these locations offer space for intricate designs and high visibility. Interestingly, some NBA players even have tattoos of their grandmothers on their stomachs. In today’s article, we’ll explore the backstories and significance of these tattoos in players’ lives.

Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has a tattoo on his left pectoral that features a dove with the name "Barbara" beneath it. This tattoo honors his grandmother, Barbara A. Davis, who passed away in 2022.

Barbara stepped in to help raise Durant after his father left the family, providing the guidance and support that shaped his life. Durant missed the NBA’s 75th-anniversary ceremony at the 2022 All-Star Game because Barbara passed away earlier that day. His mother, Wanda, shared the sad news on Instagram.

DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan sports a tattoo of his grandmother on the right side of his lower abdomen. This portrait is part of a collection of tattoos that honor his loved ones, including one of his father in the middle of his stomach. His tattoos not only capture personal memories but also symbolize his strong ties to family and faith.

Jordan's body art includes various religious symbols and quotes that reflect his Christian beliefs. Jordan often emphasizes the significance of family, particularly the influence of his grandmother. His tattoos visually tell the story of his experiences and values, forming a crucial part of his identity both on and off the court.

Many NBA players also commemorate their loved ones, especially their grandmothers, through tattoos, though not always on their chests. Here are a few examples:

Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz guard, Jordan Clarkson, has a meaningful tattoo of his grandmother, Marcelina Tullao Kingsolver. The tattoo also features the Filipino flag, highlighting his pride in his heritage.

Clarkson began this intricate piece in November 2018, which starts at his neck with roses and roots extending down to his chest, where the portraits are displayed.

Ben McLemore

Ben McLemore, the Sacramento Kings guard, has several tattoos that carry personal significance. Among them, he has a tribute to his grandmother, incorporated into a larger homage to his family.

His grandparents' names, including his grandmother's, are inked on his chest, representing his deep gratitude for their role in his life, especially during his challenging upbringing in Wellston, Missouri.

