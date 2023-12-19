NBA Poll: Who do you think is the leading contender to win MVP award this season so far? Vote now

Every year, the NBA honors the most outstanding player of its regular season with the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

This tradition, tracing back from the 1955-56 season, awards the player who accumulates the highest point in each term.

As of the 2022-23 season, Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers presently holds the distinction of the MVP.

A panel composed of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the U.S. and Canada convenes to determine the recipient of the award.

The victor earns the prestigious Michael Jordan Trophy, titled in honor of the five-time MVP whom many deem as the greatest player in NBA history.

Since the launch of the award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands as the record holder for bagging the most MVP awards to date – a total of six.

Here are the top contenders vying for the esteemed MVP award this season.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid presents a powerful challenge in the running for this season's MVP award. His outstanding in the 2022-23 season led to his first NBA MVP title, where he outdistanced athletes like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo with ease.

The recognition of Embiid's talent was showcased in his leading position in Tim Bontemps' inaugural MVP straw poll, and CBS Sports' decision to bestow upon him the title of most valuable player in roughly the season's first quarter.

Embiid has made his mark through his dominance in the league, topping the NBA with an average of 33.1 points, shooting at 54.8 percent, and delivering 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season.

His stellar performance played a crucial role in bringing the 76ers to a strong third position in the Eastern Conference, with a 54-28 record.

Embiid's career is a story of evolution and continuous improvement, qualities that solidify his place as an inspiring MVP candidate.

His unwavering commitment to his sport and his constant push to enhance his skills underscore his MVP candidacy.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic takes a strong stand this season in the running for the MVP award, steering the initial favorites for the 2023 NBA Finals' Bill Russell Trophy.

Jokic's impressive and consistent season performance is marked by a score of 29.9 points per game (ppg), 13.3 rebounds per game (rpg), and 10.3 assists per game (APG).

Under Jokic's leadership, the Denver Nuggets have enjoyed a victorious season so far.

He has spearheaded their success, averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists. By the closure of the 2022 season, Jokic nearly secured the MVP award.

Alongside his individual prowess, commendation pours in for Jokic's leadership and tactical court plays. His fellow Nugget, Aaron Gordon, coined him as a "maestro with the basketball" and a "savant".

Jokic earned respect among teammates and coaches alike through his dedication and consistency.

Given his commendable start to the season and persistent performance, Nikola Jokic seems to be a leading contender for this season's MVP award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder's superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is currently racing towards the MVP award this season.

His excellent performance, marked by his career-best statistics in different areas, boosts his prospects for the MVP award.

Scoring aspect: With an average of 30.4 points per game, Gilgeous-Alexander positions himself amongst the leading scorers in the league.

On creating opportunities: His average of 6.2 assists per game illustrates his prowess in playmaking.

On the rebounding front: His average of 6.1 rebounds per game underscores his adaptability.

Shooting effectiveness: Shooting 54.4% from the court and 34% from three-point range demonstrates his scoring proficiency.

Beyond his stats, the Thunder have been thriving as a team with a winning record of 14-7 at the time this was written.

His chances for the MVP award will remain high if the Thunder preserves its effective play, and Gilgeous-Alexander sustains his thrilling performance.

Luka Doncic

This NBA season sees Luka Doncic vigorously competing for the MVP title. Currently, he's hot on the heels of Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP champion, ranking second on the MVP leaderboard.

Doncic is achieving his highest scoring averages this season with 35.1 points, 10.7 assists, and 8.3 rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' recent nine games.

This isn't new ground for Doncic, as he's found himself in the MVP ring time and again over the previous three seasons.

Crafting an enhanced offense for the Mavericks, Doncic finds it smooth sailing to notch up his scores, further advancing his offensive capabilities as he gains maturity and expertise on the court.

One of the NBA's finest, Doncic, earns much praise for his superior offensive prowess and comprehensive gameplay.

His standout features include an impressive stature, varied offensive tactics, and a knack for creating shots from any point on the court.

Doncic's unwavering superior performances have established him as a formidable MVP contender, clinching a high rank on the power rankings, thanks to his extraordinary scoring, creative playmaking, and critical role in leading the Dallas Mavericks to stellar success.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Star of the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has emerged as a leading contender for this season's MVP award.

His noteworthy performance in the 2020-21 season garnered him his second consecutive Most Valuable Player Award by averaging stellar career highs in points, 29.5, and rebounds, 13.6, all while playing fewer minutes.

Further accomplishments saw Antetokounmpo earn the prestigious title of the 2021 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP.

This achievement led to the completion of his career's MVP trifecta - inclusive of regular-season, Finals, and All-Star Game MVPs.

In terms of his skills, Antetokounmpo's powerful blend of offensive and defensive capabilities makes him an imposing presence on the court.

Hallmarks of his game, including his defensive adaptability, speedy maneuvering, remarkable athleticism, and notable strength, compound to his doubly dominant performance.

Antetokounmpo consistently generates impressive stats, not least his career-best average of 32.3 points per game with a laudable accuracy rate of over 60% true shooting.

His commanding presence in the game is further bolstered by his uniqueness. His impressive wingspan and agility not only contribute but empower his ability to master the game, leaving his mark on both ends of the floor.

Jayson Tatum

Going into the 2023-24 NBA season, Jayson Tatum is shaping up to be a formidable opponent in the race for the MVP award. His impressive averages of 30 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals demonstrate his candidacy for the accolade.

Many predict Tatum might not clinch the MVP award this time around, while simultaneously recognizing his notable statistics and achievements.

His performance on both offense and defense establishes him as a significant player in the MVP conversation.

Moreover, the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award he received serves to underscore his exceptional talent.

Tatum has been recognized for his excellent scoring, shot-making abilities, and overall game impact since joining the NBA in 2017.

He has evolved as a player and become a formidable defender and rebounder. His prowess as an offensive player is also growing, with improved capabilities in shot creation and powerful finishes at the rim.

Tatum's shooting technique is smooth, and his long-range shooting has seen improvement, though there's still some margin for growth.

