NBA Preseason 2024: How and Where Can You Watch Every Game?

The NBA Preseason gives fans an exciting glimpse of the upcoming season as teams get ready for the regular season, which starts on October 22. During this time, coaches experiment with various lineups, test new strategies, and allow players to shake off any off-season rust.

The preseason will kick off on October 4, with the Celtics playing the Nuggets in Abu Dhabi. The game begins at noon ET and will air on NBA TV, marking an exciting international start to the preseason.

NBA Preseason 2024 Schedule and where to watch each game

Friday, October 4

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets - 12:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Saturday, October 5

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Sunday, October 6

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics - 10:00 AM ET

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets - 5:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 PM ET (ESPN)

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors - 7:30 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 9:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Monday, October 7

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 1:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 PM ET (Prime Video)

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz - 9:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Tuesday, October 8

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks - 7:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Wednesday, October 9

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks - 7:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings - 10:30 PM ET (ESPN)

Thursday, October 10

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat - 7:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 8:00 PM ET (Prime Video)

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Friday, October 11

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards - 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns - 10:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors - 10:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Saturday, October 12

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics - 8:00 PM ET (Prime Video)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Sunday, October 13

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat - 3:30 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings - 6:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks - 6:00 PM ET (ESPN)

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics - 7:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors - 8:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets - 8:30 PM ET (ESPN)

Monday, October 14

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers - 7:00 PM ET (Prime Video)

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets - 7:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks - 7:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Tuesday, October 15

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors - 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks - 7:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat - 7:30 PM ET (Prime Video)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz - 9:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets - 9:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Wednesday, October 16

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Thursday, October 17

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks - 7:30 PM ET (TNT)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns - 10:00 PM ET (TNT)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10:30 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Friday, October 18

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic - 7:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets - 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls - 8:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 10:00 PM ET (NBA League Pass)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors - 10:30 PM ET (ESPN2)

The 2024-25 NBA regular season will begin on October 22, 2024. The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks and raise their championship banner in a much-anticipated matchup between last season's top Eastern Conference playoff seeds. Later that day, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a doubleheader. The regular season will end on April 13, 2025, followed by the NBA Play-In Tournament from April 15-18, and the playoffs starting on April 19.

