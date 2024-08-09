NBA Reveals 2024-25 Christmas Day Matchups Featuring LeBron James vs Stephen Curry and More

Each year, Christmas Day offers basketball fans one of the top NBA schedules, featuring rivalries and matchups between elite teams.

Since its second season in 1947, the league has showcased games with the top teams and players on Christmas Day. The defending NBA champion has joined the event every year since 1995, except for the 1998 lockout when no Christmas games occurred.

NBA insider Shams Charania from The Athletic reports the 2024-25 NBA Christmas Day games as follows:

- New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

- Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

- Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

- Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

- Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

The 2024-25 season promises similar excitement. Charania's early preview highlights a thrilling lineup, including a clash between LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Victor Wembanyama will take center stage in his second NBA season when he and the San Antonio Spurs face the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. This marks Wembanyama's debut on Christmas, where he'll aim to shine on the big stage.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to face the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals, promising an intense showdown. Fans will also witness a classic Eastern Conference rivalry on Christmas Day as the Philadelphia 76ers clash with the reigning champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden. In the final matchup, the Denver Nuggets will battle the Phoenix Suns, pitting two Western Conference powerhouses against each other.

The NBA's Christmas Day lineup always delivers excitement, drawing some of the year's highest TV ratings. Once again, the league has packed the schedule with high-intensity matchups for the upcoming season.

