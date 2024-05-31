NBA Rumor: Darvin Ham in Conversation With Lakers’ Rival Warriors for Head Coach Role

The Los Angeles Lakers parted their way with Darvin Ham weeks ago but the wind seems to take hazy clouds away over his skies as the rumor market hints a new role for him.

As per some league sources say that the Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering adding Ham to their coaching staff this offseason.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors had discussions with Ham recently, signaling their desire to bring in a big-name assistant. While it is not expected that Ham's hiring will materialize, it highlights the Warriors' search for either a former head coach or former player to fill the role, particularly if lead assistant Kenny Atkinson departs.

The potential addition of two assistant coaches could mark a significant shift for the Warriors' coaching staff, given the recent turnover, including the departure of Mike Brown in 2022 and Jama Mahlalela in 2023.

Ham, who led the Lakers to the Play-In Tournament in both of his two seasons as head coach, achieved a playoff berth and reached the Western Conference Finals his first season, albeit only reaching the first round in 2023-24. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Also Read: Did Luke Doncic Really Trash Talk Snoop Dogg? New Footage Reveals Who Mavs Star Was Really Taunting

Advertisement

Klay Thompson's Stay at Golden State Warriors seems to wither off,

As June marks the final month of Klay Thompson's current contract with the Golden State Warriors, the uncertainty surrounding his future with the organization continues to loom.

With no significant progress towards an extension, Thompson, at 34 years old, appears poised to venture into free agency for the first time in his esteemed 13-year tenure with the team.

While the Warriors express a desire to retain Thompson at the right price, their subdued approach in initiating negotiations reflects the potential diminishment of his longstanding connection with the franchise.

As Thompson explores external options, it's apparent that he is inclined towards a winning situation, seeking a competitive environment that aligns with his ambitions, which could potentially lead him away from the Warriors.

Amidst the backdrop of a highly anticipated free agency landscape, Klay Thompson's future appears to be at a crossroads. With several cap-space teams offering a clearer path to contention, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic, the potential for his departure from the Warriors becomes increasingly palpable.

While Thompson's age and injury history may influence the hesitancy of some teams to commit to a long-term agreement, the prospect of a shorter-term, bigger-money deal mirrors the structures of recent successful contracts.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Snaps Back at Chuck for Calling Him Ugly: ‘I Don’t Want Charles Barkley Talking About My Beauty’