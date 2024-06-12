NBA Rumors: After Dan Hurley Insiders Believe JJ Redick Could Also Avoid Lakers Circus and Turn Down HC Role

Reports have surfaced that Dan Hurley, head coach of men's basketball at the University of Connecticut, stated his intention to stay with the school amidst rumors of a potential move to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN disclosed that the Lakers tempted Hurley, the coach of back-to-back NCAA champions, with a six-year contract valued at $70 million.

Insiders tell ESPN's Wojnarowski that Hurley's decision is rooted in his ambition to win a third consecutive NCAA championship, achieved only by UCLA in 1973. In contrast, Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill quotes unnamed league sources indicating a reluctance from Redick to join the so-called "Lakers circus".

Earlier, Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers held interviews with candidates such as Redick, Sam Cassell of Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets' David Adelman, and James Borrego, former coach of Charlotte Hornets.

Redick's close association with Lakers' star LeBron James, through their co-hosted podcast 'Mind the Game Pod', adds weight to his candidature.

Before the Lakers' interest in Hurley became public, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania shared that Redick was on the organization's radar as a top choice for the job. However, with Hurley out of the race, it remains to be seen whether Redick's stance has changed, knowing he wasn't the first option.

ALSO READ: Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Dallas Mavericks Tomorrow in NBA Finals Game 3?

Advertisement

No new episode for the Mind the Game podcast Lakers coaching speculation continues

On Tuesday, the "Mind the Game" podcast, which has Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and NBA commentator J.J. Redick, as hosts, declared their unavailability to air a new episode this week, promising a swift return. Currently, Redick leads as the likely successor for the Lakers' head coaching seat.

For much of the past month, ever since the dismissal of former head coach Darvin Ham, Redick has been the top contender for the head coaching role at the Lakers.

However, the situation took a turn when the Lakers expressed interest in UConn national championship-winning coach Dan Hurley. The team allegedly offered Hurley a $70 million contract, but he chose to stick with UConn instead of leaping to the NFL.

Due to their frank and insightful discussion and game analysis, James and Redick have released nine podcast episodes, winning massive popularity quickly as one of the leading basketball podcasts. These episodes have continuously offered fresh perspectives into the game, attracting hundreds of thousands or even millions of audiences with each episode.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Posts Maternity Pic With Pregnant Wife After Being Named in USA Basketball Olympic Roster