NBA Rumors: Pelicans ‘Aggressively’ Exploring Trade for Brandon Ingram Amid Knee Injury

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly set to adopt an aggressive stance in trading Brandon Ingram, as indicated by NBA insider Marc Stein.

This decision comes in the wake of disappointing on-court chemistry, particularly evident in the -3 net rating during last season's games involving Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram.

As March Stein mentions in his newsletter: “A growing belief league-wide that Pelicans will aggressively explore the trade market for Brandon Ingram before next season.”

However, the situation worsened during the playoffs, culminating in a staggering -35 net rating as the Pelicans were swept out by the Thunder.

Ingram, known for his high-level isolation scoring skills, provided an average of 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. Yet, the lack of natural chemistry with Williamson and McCollum has prompted the Pelicans to seek potential trade opportunities for Ingram.

The teams reportedly showing interest in Ingram include Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Orlando, which would ultimately lead to a probable shift in the Pelicans' roster dynamics.

Despite the option to extend Ingram's contract at a significant value of around $200 million, New Orleans has signaled a lack of interest in pursuing this avenue. Instead, the team appears open to extending Ingram at a number deemed suitable, with the goal of augmenting the line-up to complement the trio of Ingram, Williamson, and McCollum. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, should an extension agreement fail to materialize, the Pelicans are likely to pursue a trade for Ingram, with potential deals involving Cleveland and Jarrett Allen on the horizon.

Also Read: Chicago Bulls Eyeing to Re-Sign DeMar DeRozan as He Heads Free Agency This Summer: Report

Pelicans Were Struggling With Their Offense Led by Brandon Ingram’s Injury

The New Orleans Pelicans have found themselves in a challenging predicament as they navigate through their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with offensive struggles exacerbated by Brandon Ingram's injury woes. With the absence of Zion Williamson due to a hamstring injury, the Pelicans were heavily reliant on Ingram to fill the offensive gap.

However, Ingram's performance has been below expectations, averaging just 16 points on 43% shooting in the first three games of the series till last month in April.

His return from a hyperextended knee injury further complicates matters, as he has only surpassed the 20-point mark once in six games since his return, falling short of his usual scoring output.

During the regular season, Ingram showcased his scoring prowess by averaging 22 points on 48% shooting in the nine games where Williamson was sidelined, with the Pelicans managing a 5-4 record in those matchups.

However, in the playoffs against the Thunder, the Pelicans have struggled to breach the 100-point mark in any game, painting a stark contrast to their regular-season performance. Ingram's limited aggression, evident in his low average field goal attempts in the series, has been a notable factor in the Pelicans' offensive woes.

Also Read: ‘Kevin Durant in Phoenix Is a Problem’: Stephen A Smith Slams NBA Star for Potentially Seeking Suns Exit