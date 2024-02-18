NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024: The Format, The Judges and the Rules

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest was one of the most must-see events of All-Star weekend till a decade ago.

However, the excitement has diminished because of star players not participating in the competition.

The competition has a very straightforward format. There are two rounds to the competition depending on whether there is a tie.

There are two rounds of competition between four players.

In the opening round, each of the four players scores two dunks.

Every dunk receives a score between 40 and 50 from the judges. The two dunkers who finish the first round with the highest combined score advance to the final round.

Both players will try two dunks in the last round. Following each player's completion, the competition is declared won by the player with the most points, including the first round.

There will be one more round if there is a tie after the second round.

The judges, however, have the authority to name the winner if there is a tie in the extra round as well.



The average of the points given by each of the five judges determines the total number of points for the dunk.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'We Never Had the Ball': Tyrese Haliburton Spills Beans on Infamous Brawl With Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Who are the judges for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024?

The Slam Dunk contest judges list is more star-driven than the players list and it’s not a joke.

Darnell Hillman, Dominique Wilkins, Fred Jones, Gary Payton, and Mitch Richmond are the five judges for the Slam Dunk Contest.

Wilkins is a nine-time NBA All-Star and the 1985 and 1990 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Jones was the NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner in 2004.

Gary Payton is one of the best defensive players in the history of the NBA.

He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and a 2006 NBA champion.

Richmond was the 2002 NBA champion and participated in six NBA All-Star games. In 1977, Hillman emerged victorious in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Who are the participants in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2024?

Jaylen Brown's participation in the contest has given it much-needed star power.

The Boston Celtics superstar accepted the invitation at the last moment. He has been rejecting it in the past.

Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a huge fan of Blake Griffin.

He claimed to have attempted Griffin's renowned over-the-car dunk. In high school, he participated in the dunking competition and defeated KJ Martin.

Not only is Mac McClung the current competition champion, but he also has a good chance of winning two in a row, tying Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016.

He is the only participant in the competition who isn't an NBA player. He plays in the G League.

Obi Toppin, the 2022 Slam Dunk champion, has a younger brother named Jacob Toppin. Toppin is a rookie in the Knicks organization.

The 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 17. It will be broadcast on TNT and take place at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Net Worth - What is Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth in 2024?