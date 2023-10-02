NBA star PJ Washington gifts his fiancée surprise gift worth USD 235,600

NBA star PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets surprised his fiancee Alisah Chanel with a car worth USD 253,000 and celebrated her birthday. Washington is spending quality time with Chanel, an Instagram model and influencer with over 500k followers.

Chanel posted a picture of herself with the car and expressed love for her soon-to-be husband. She wrote in her post, “Thank you to my husband for always going above and beyond to make me the happiest girl in the world I came home and was not expecting for this beauty to be sitting ln the driveway!! He really surprised me I love you baby and thank you again for all that you do I’M STILL IN SHOCK “

The car that PJ gave Chanel is a Bentley Continental GT worth USD 235,600. Chanel herself is very popular on social media where she talks about fashion, fitness, and lifestyle. She works with many big brands as their brand ambassador and owns her own beauty salon. The couple got engaged in August 2022.

Why PJ Washington matters to the Charlotte Hornets

Washington is a 25-year-old American professional player. He played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. Later, in the NBA draft of 2019, he was by the Hornets in the 1st round with the 12th overall pick. He was also named to the NBA All rookie second team in 2020.

Some key highlights from his career are that he scored 42 points to help his team win against the Sacramento Kings in 2021. On August 29 2023, he resigned from Hornets in a three-year contract and was offered a 48 million dollar contract.

According to ESPN fantasy projection: Washington is coming off his best season as a scorer, having set career marks with 15.7 PPG and 2.0 3PG. On the flip side, his higher usage resulted in lower efficiency (career lows 44.4 FG% and 34.8 3P%) and less energy on defense (career lows 4.9 RPG and 0.9 SPG). Washington's scoring opportunities could take a hit this season with newly returned Miles Bridges and second-overall pick Brandon Miller joining him and Gordon Hayward as scoring forwards, but if so his efficiency and defensive stats could bounce back.

