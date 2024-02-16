NBA star Tyrese Haliburton wants THIS version of The Rock back in WWE for WrestleMania 40

Former WWE champion and Hollywood actor Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most popular people on the planet. The Rock made his much-awaited WWE return and not just that, he is back to compete at WrestleMania 40.



Initially, The Rock stepped in and almost replaced Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns for the WrestleMania 40 match-up. Fans turned their back on The Rock for replacing Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.



Fans started a riot to put Cody Rhodes back into the title picture against Roman Reigns. “WeWantCody” was trending on social media for straight three days.



WWE fans even hijacked WWE shows with “WeWantCody” and “Rocky Sucks” chants. WWE did not unheard of WWE fans and at the WrestleMania 40 press conference Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for a match at WrestleMania 40, putting himself back to WrestleMania 40 maps.

In a shocking twist, The Rock turned heel slapped Cody Rhodes, and joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns.



Fans are now demanding The Rock to turn into his famous heel character Hollywood Rock. Recently popular NBA Player Tyrese Haliburton appeared on Patt McAfee's Show, while talking about WWE and The Rock Tyrese Haliburton expressed he wants Hollywood Rock back in WWE.



“I hope that we get Hollywood Rock back can we get the theme song back tho the guitar, the leather vest, I need all of that back.”



Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman issued warning ahead of SmackDown

Last week at the edition of SmackDown Paul Heyman announced he won't be alone this coming weekend Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and People’s champion The Rock are set to join him at SmackDown.



Ahead of the SmackDown show Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Rock have issued a warning to WWE Universe of something unexpected and another major chapter is going to unfold at SmackDown.

Roman Reigns tweeted, “ Tomorrow night. Everything changes.” indicating a significant change at WrestleMania 40.

Paul Heyman expressed via his official Instagram, “As WWE tries to grasp the enormity of the events that transpired at the #WrestleMania Kickoff Event in Las Vegas, I remind you that yet another chapter shall unfold tomorrow, Smackdown will feature not only your humble Wiseman and the reigning defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns but also The PeoplesChamp TheRock.”



He further issued a warning, “While Cody and Rollins face an uncertain future, condemned to live life after WM40 in the Ocean of Obscurity, it is quite apparent the Bloodline’s rule on the Island of Relevancy has never been more powerful! Salt Lake City will be the setting, and The People’s Slap was only the beginning of what’s to come next.”

Even The Rock tweeted and expressed, “SALT LAKE CITY, get ready cos’ you already know. We’re bringin’ it to ya, this FRIDAY NIGHT - LIVE. The Rock’s show, SMACKDOWN.”



