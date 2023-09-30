Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was suspended on Friday for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. Primo is a 20-year-old Canadian basketball player he spent his one college season at Alabama.

The Spurs chose him as the number 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played 2 seasons with the team. He was the youngest player in the NBA During the 21 - 22 season. he hit 30.7 percent of his shots from 3-point range

What went wrong with Joshua Primo?

NBA suspends promising youngster over 'inappropriate behavior', Primo was released from the team and the reason was stated that he was seeking mental health support. Recent reports claim Primo exposed himself to multiple women, including their former sports psychologist on multiple occasions.

Later 20-year-old,s lawyer denied the allegations. The civil law was settled outside the court in November and the case is now shut and there were no further comments. The NBA suspensions were based on their own investigation.

What's next for Joshua Primo?

Six foot-six player is out of legal danger and claims these incidents as not intentional. ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported “Free agent G Josh Primo is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since his release from the Spurs in October, Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy – which will continue in LA

