NBA to Feature Nationally Televised Games 7 Nights a Week in 2025/26 Season Post NFL Conclusion

The landscape of sports broadcasting is set to undergo a significant transformation as the NBA secures a groundbreaking TV and media rights deal that promises to elevate the league's visibility and reach in the 2025-26 season and beyond.

Recent developments in the sports media industry point to the enduring allure of live sporting events. While the speculations around the finalization of the deal were here for a bit long, the NBA is now poised to capitalize on this trend in a big way.

NBA’s nationally televised games week roster is out

The new TV deal, valued at a staggering $76 billion over 11 years, marks a substantial increase from the current agreement taking forward the enduring popularity of basketball as a premier entertainment product.

Under this lucrative arrangement, the NBA will partner with major media outlets such as Disney (ABC/ESPN), NBC, and Amazon to present a comprehensive coverage of the league's games.

One of the standout features of the new deal is the plan to showcase nationally televised games seven nights a week, a move that reflects the league's commitment to engaging fans across a diverse range of platforms and time slots.

With Disney, NBC, and Amazon each contributing substantial sums towards this initiative, fans can look forward to an unparalleled viewing experience that caters to their preferences and schedules.

Not only that, the return of the NBA on NBC would be a nostalgic revisit to the new media rights deal, with the iconic "NBA on NBC" theme song poised to make a comeback as the Peacock network assumes broadcasting duties for a select package of games.



Amazon to play a key role in NBA’s latest broadcasting shuffle

The NBA's foray into streaming is a significant development. As part of the agreement with Amazon, the streaming giant will pay $1.8 billion annually to broadcast NBA games. This deal will enhance Amazon's sports portfolio, which already includes the NFL for which it pays $1 billion a year for "Thursday Night Football."

There are reports suggesting that Amazon will serve as the primary platform for the NBA's In-Season tournament.

Additionally, as the NBA expands its reach into the streaming domain, the inclusion of Amazon as a key media partner represents a strategic move to tap into the growing market for digital content consumption.

Amazon's sizable investment in broadcasting NBA games, coupled with its existing relationship with the WNBA will be good news for the existing Amazon Prime customers.

However, the implications of this new TV and media rights deal extend beyond the broadcast realm, with potential consequences for iconic NBA programs such as "Inside the NBA." Saying bye to the years-long show would definitely be hard for the viewers.

The future of the beloved TNT show remains uncertain following the network's loss of NBA rights, with key personalities like Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley contemplating their next moves in the ever-evolving media landscape.

