NBA’s Favouritism Towards Prime May Leave TNT With ‘No Choice But To Sue’ For Negotiations In Bad Faith: Report

On Monday, TNT Sports declared its intention to execute a matching clause within its existing rights agreement with the National Basketball Association. This will ensure broadcast rights remain with TNT beyond the expiration of the current contract following the 2024-2025 season.

The announcement came via a post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The move, as stated, will allow fans to continue enjoying TNT's unrivaled coverage, which includes top-tier live game productions alongside highly regarded studio shows and talent.

TNT pursues Amazon's NBA package amid contract dispute

Despite a looming contract dispute, TNT is making moves toward Amazon's NBA package. TNT, the home of Inside the NBA, is known for having one of the most respected studio shows in sports. In an earlier report this month from USA TODAY, it was revealed that the Association was considering a combined 11-year offer from Disney (ABC/ESPN), NBC, and Amazon valued roughly at $76 billion. The NBA has yet to comment on this matter.

Reports from Front Office Sports, confirmed by USA TODAY, suggest that TNT is eyeing Amazon's "C" package, estimated to be worth $1.8 billion. This includes broadcast rights for a conference final every alternate year, weekly games, WNBA rights, and broadcasts of early-round playoff games. The specific contract that Turner plans to match was not specified in the statement, and the company has provided no additional information.

It has come to my understanding that the league is currently examining TNT's counterproposal and might respond by this week's end. However, sources indicate that the NBA still favors Prime's bid. If TNT's match is rejected by the NBA, TNT may be left with no alternative but to initiate legal proceedings, potentially claiming that the league engaged in unfair negotiation practices.

As reported by The Sports Business Journal, the Amazon contract contains a "poison pill". This means the estimated $5.85 billion, representing the deal's value over the initial three years, would be placed into escrow. It was also noted that WBD, TNT Sports' parent company, could front this cost.

Magic Johnson hails 'Inside the NBA' as TV's best, highlights Charles Barkley's role

Charles Barkley's declaration of his retirement from sports broadcasting after the 2024-25 NBA season primarily came due to the expiration of TNT's media rights contract with the NBA after this upcoming season. Amid enormous offers from online streaming behemoths, TNT publicized its decision to match one of these offers on Monday.

Magic Johnson, an NBA legend, gave an opinion on the prospective end of Inside the NBA, particularly Charles Barkley's role, in a recent video. "Inside the NBA is the best show on TV because we can ridicule each other and engage in entertaining banter. At the end of the day, it's all for the audience," Johnson remarked.

"Charles Barkley is, without a doubt, the unrivaled best in sports TV," Johnson added.

Now, the NBA faces a crucial decision—accept one of the initial offers or let TNT continue to hold its long-standing media rights. In case the NBA leans towards TNT, Barkley might reconsider his retirement.

