NBA’s longest losing streak: Pistons lose 25th straight game but are they worst team ever?

On Thursday night, the Utah Jazz, despite being short-handed, triumphed over Detroit with a 119-111 victory. This marked the Pistons' 25th consecutive defeat, just one shy of the NBA single-season record.

Monty Williams, in his first year as a coach, shared his disappointment. "I must choose my words wisely because this loss stings more than usual," he asserted.

He expressed disbelief at how his team, who played previously, conceded 50 points from turnovers and rebounds.

"Comprehending how we were outpaced in these aspects is incredibly challenging," he lamented.

The Pistons' downfall to a 2-26 record triggered protests from the audience. The crowd vociferously demanded that owner Tom Gores and his Platinum Equity firm "Sell the team!" Their next opportunity to recover will be in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Cade Cunningham, who served as Detroit’s leading scorer with 28 points and 10 assists, disagreed with their current standing. "Our performance isn’t reflective of a 2-26 team – we’re not that subpar," he defended.

"I'm confident we can bounce back and showcase much-improved basketball skills."

Will the Pistons set a record for the longest losing streak in NBA history?

The shared record for season-long losing streaks in the NBA stands at 26, held by both the 2010-11 Cavaliers and the 2013-14 76ers.

The 76ers also hold the record for a continued losing streak spanning two seasons, with a total of 28 losses from 2014-15 to 2015-16.

The Pistons have been struggling mightily this season with a poor record of 2-26. For almost two months, they have failed to clinch a victory.

Despite the continued defeats, there have been sparks of strength from the Pistons, especially point guard Cade Cunningham, who tallied 28 points and 10 assists in their most recent match against the Utah Jazz.

Yet, despite these promising performances, victory eludes them throughout their grim losing period.

The team's forthcoming matches are against the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics - who are presently leading the East, and the Toronto Raptors.

If they suffer losses in these four matches, they will set an unprecedented record of a 29-game losing streak, earning them the dubious title of the worst team in history.

Here are the top 10 longest-losing runs in NBA history.

Philadelphia 76ers: 28

Cleveland Cavaliers: 26

Philadelphia 76ers: 26

Detroit Pistons: 25

Cleveland Cavaliers: 24

Vancouver Grizzlies: 23

Denver Nuggets: 23

Charlotte Bobcats: 23

Detroit Pistons: 21

Philadelphia 76ers: 20

