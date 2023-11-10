Nearly 3 years after calling current generation of WWE stars soft, The Undertaker finally admits he was wrong

Undertaker, one of the greatest WWE superstars, has delivered numerous memorable matches, from his feuds with his on-screen brother Kane to his iconic battles with Shawn Michaels. Widely recognized for his character and involvement in lengthy hardcore matches, The Phenom recently shared his views on the current era of pro wrestling on the Six Feet Under podcast.

He expressed amazement at the current protocols in place, likening the treatment of wrestlers today to that of NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball players.

"There are now strict protocols to clear before returning to the ring after an injury," Undertaker contrasted this with the past, reminiscing, He further noted, "Back in the day, we didn't have trainers that traveled with us. If somebody had a roll of white athletic tape, that was the trainer because he had something you could use. Nowadays, we have two or three trainers that travel, along with doctors and concussion protocols."

Undertaker had previously shared similar thoughts on the Joe Rogan Podcast, but The Deadman presented his evolved perspective on the Six Feet Under podcast. 'The perception that the business was becoming 'soft' wasn't accurate; it was becoming more intelligent. We are grateful to have been part of the generation that paved the way for these changes.'

“In today's wrestling landscape, when the referee throws the X up, indicating a serious injury, there is a conscious effort to minimize blood in the ring.”

“Matches are halted if a competitor is concussed or injured, ensuring that athletes receive the necessary treatment. Despite these advancements, the physical toll and the risk of injury remain significant."

ALSO READ: How many times has Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal title?

Roman Reign's response to Undertaker and legends calling their generation soft

When Roman Reigns was on the Sports Illustrated podcast previously, he was asked about Undertaker’s previous remarks on Joe Rogan's podcast, where Undertaker called their generation soft.

'We do the same job. You're always hearing, 'A dropkick was a finish back in my time.' A dropkick is like the second move you see in a wrestling match nowadays. We're doing a lot more. And sometimes I think we're a lot more physical.'

Reigns further claimed that Undertaker is a good guy, and he feels he misspoke. The Tribal Chief concluded by saying it was like a retired guy trying to sound like a gangster.

Undertaker is one of the most beloved legends backstage. Undertaker and Roman Reigns fought at WrestleMania 33, and Roman Reigns is the second guy who defeated The Deadman at WrestleMania after Brock Lesnar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vince McMahon viral meme: What was the WWE founder actually crying about?