Neeraj Chopra misses champion title for Diamond League in grand finale; find complete details HERE

Neeraj Chopra, a name that every Indian knows. A name that has made India proud in so many ways, starting with Winning the IAAF World U20 Championship in Javelin. Neeraj’s popularity got into a hook when he won Gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

In 2023, he got the missing piece of his cabinet of trophies - a medal in the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj was also a part of the Diamond League, but things didn't go well for the champion this time. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Neeraj Chopra settled for second place in the Diamond League 2023

Neeraj has participated in the Diamond League, as usual with a focus on getting the gold medal for his country. However, things didn't go the way Neeraj thought it would go.

With a performance of 83.80m in Javelin throw, Neeraj wasn't able to beat Jakub Vadlejch, who successfully secured the Diamond League championship for the third time.

The world champion faced Windy conditions on Hayward Field, costing him 2 fouls. This is what Neeraj's series looks like - foul, 83.80m, 81.37m, foul, 80.74 and 80.93.

Neeraj's second throw was his best-considered but could not beat Jakub's 84.24m throw. So as a result, Neeraj secured the second position and Jakub ended up in first place.

A very interesting fact one can't miss is that the Diamond League event was organized at the exact place where Neeraj Chopra had finished 2nd in the World Championship 2022.

At the same venue, Neeraj landed second, for the second time, in two consecutive years.