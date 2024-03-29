Neither Khabib Nurmagomedov Nor Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre Names THIS UFC Champion as Goat

In the realm of MMA, the GOAT debate rages on. Names like Anderson Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, and Georges St-Pierre dominate discussions. Yet, Jon Jones frequently tops the list. His career is studded with victories, from decimating Daniel Cormier to overcoming Ciryl Gane.

Jones is not just a fighter; he's an MMA legend. But what sets him apart? Is it his unyielding spirit showcased when fighting with a dislocated arm? Or his technical mastery, evident in every bout? With controversies shadowing his achievements, does Jones truly embody the Greatest Of All Time? St-Pierre seems to think so. But why?

Dislocated Arms and Broken Toes: The Battles That Forged Jon Jones’ Resilience

Georges St-Pierre, a titan in the world of mixed martial arts, recently vocalized his respect for Jon Jones, placing him at the zenith of MMA greatness. On the renowned Pound4Pound podcast, alongside hosts Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, St-Pierre didn't hold back his admiration.

"I think it's hard to find someone better than Jon Jones. Jon Jones he's so good. Jon Jones is extremely talented, but he's also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is, man," he asserted, highlighting Jones' exceptional blend of talent and resilience.

Furthermore, St-Pierre shared personal anecdotes of Jones' toughness, recalling, "I've trained with him. I've seen him going through the grind. I've seen him going through the grind. He's so freaking tough."

He vividly remembers Jones' fights where his sheer will overcame physical adversities, such as battling through with a dislocated arm against Vitor Belfort and triumphing even with broken toes.

"Jon Jones is the full package. He's got everything. Elite striker, elite grappler, he's good everywhere," St-Pierre emphasized, pointing out Jones' elite striking and grappling skills that make him a formidable force in every aspect of the sport.

Moreover, St-Pierre addressed the controversies surrounding Jones, suggesting that Jones' in-ring prowess remains unmatched despite his off-cage missteps. "Of course, there are things that people will say, 'Oh yeah, he did this, did that,' but in terms of who's the best—man. And he came back and beat Ciryl Gane the way he did. It's hard to have an argument."

The respect in his tone underscored the high regard he holds for Jones, especially after his impressive comeback victory over Ciryl Gane. St-Pierre's testimony not only reaffirms Jones' status as a legend but also encapsulates the awe he inspires among peers.

Does Jon Jones' storied career and overcoming of obstacles solidify his status as the MMA GOAT, or does the debate continue? Share your thoughts.

