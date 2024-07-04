Neither Khabib Nurmagomedov nor Jon Jones, Joe Rogan Once Named THIS Fighter as UFC GOAT to Mike Tyson in a Heartbeat

Joe Rogan once picked Demetrious Johnson over Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones as his UFC GOAT. Speaking to Mike Tyson on the Hotboxin’ podcast, Rogan spoke highly about Johnson’s abilities.

Rogan emphasized how Johnson seemed invincible despite taking on world-class competition throughout his career. The UFC color commentator also waxed lyrical about Johnson’s viral finish over Ray Borg.

Demetrious Johnson, who recently dismissed Dana White’s claims of not wanting PPV points , was named the UFC GOAT by Joe Rogan. Speaking to Mike Tyson on the Hotboxin’ podcast, Rogan said, “When Mighty Mouse was in his prime, he was so magnificent, he was so fast, and he was doing things that you couldn’t believe how he could do (that).”

Rogan then marvelled about Johnson’s spectacular finish over Ray Borg, where ‘Mighty Mouse’ hit a flying armbar to capture the win. Rogan also compared Johnson’s fighting style to wizardry, saying.

"When he was in his prime, he was fighting world-caliber competition, and they weren’t even hitting him,” he said.

Joe Rogan then highlighted Johnson’s complete skillset, pointing out that DJ could compete anywhere the fight went. He concluded, "He was just hitting people with like wizard sh*t."

Demetrious Johnson had a stellar UFC run and was the inaugural UFC flyweight champion. His reign lasted for 2142 days and Johnson set the record for most straight title fight wins with an 11-fight streak.

Joe Rogan has always been a fan of Demetrious Johnson’s technique

Demetrious Johnson’s immaculate technique is what stands out the most about him. Johnson recently defeated a 250-pound man, almost double his size, in a jiu-jitsu match.

Dissecting Johnson’s performance to Joey Diaz on the Joe Rogan Experience show, Joe Rogan said, "He's probably the best ever. In terms of just pure martial arts technique, I think the best expression of martial arts technique is Mighty Mouse."

Demetrious Johnson currently plies his trade for One Championship, joining the promotion as part of a trade deal for Ben Askren to UFC in 2019. ‘Mighty Mouse’ is currently the ONE flyweight champion.

