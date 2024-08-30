Netflix Announces Docuseries On Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon; To Be Released On September 25

The global streaming giant Netflix has announced a docu-series on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, chronicling the “Rise and Fall” of one of the biggest business tycoons in the wrestling world.

The company made the platform on its X account, saying that the series would be released on September 25. It wrote, “Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons.”

It said that the docuseries would show interviews with McMahon before his resignation, his family and some notable names from the wrestling industry. It would also have an account of the journalists who covered allegations against McMahon.

Vince McMahon was known to be a controversial founder, but the stories about him went wild as his name cropped up in the sexual exploitation and trafficking of one of the female employees of his company. Her name was Janel Grant.

She filed a 63-page lawsuit against Mr McMahon on January 26, a few days after he became the Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, WWE’s parent company. The lawsuit fell like a cloudburst on the 79-year-old business barron, and he had to resign with immediate effect.

The lawsuit was filed not only by Vince McMahon but also by his colleague and former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. Miss Grant accused McMahon of trafficking her to John Laurinaitis and a few other employees in WWE.

She had also hinted at the involvement of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, though not naming him, but hinting at his involvement. She had claimed that Vince McMahon shared her contact number with Lesnar, and Lesnar had even wanted to set a Playboy date with her.

She had claimed that the former WWE Champion had even asked her to send photos of others urinating. And all this was done by Vince McMahon because he wanted to sign Lesnar for a business deal.

Janel Grant had accused Vince McMahon of sexually exploiting her on numerous occasions since 2019, when she started working in WWE, until 2022, when she left.

And Janel Grant is just a small cog in the wheel. There have been several stories of Vince McMahon’s lustful attempts at WWE employees in the past. The late Ashley Massaro is one of them. The late WWE superstar had accused Vince McMahon of ruining her career just because she refused to sleep with him in 2006.

