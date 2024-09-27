Netflix Producer Reveals IF WWE Had Any Say in Final Cut of Mr McMahon; ‘Was Part of the Deal’

The recently released six-part docuseries on Vince McMahon, titled, Mr McMahon is bound to rattle some people in WWE. Even though the former WWE Chairman is no longer associated wwith the company, the docuseries is bound to invoke a negative reaction from his well-wishers in WWE.

The show paints a dark picture of Vince McMahon where some of the most controversial moments of his life are shown in it. And even though several WWE people like Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Triple H are seen in the documentary, the question is was WWE allowed a say in the final cut before the release?

According to one of the Executive producers, David Shoemaker, WWE was involved in the beginning but they didn’t have a say in the final edit. “I mean, the people that work at WWE might have snuck screeners somehow, but for the most part, they're going to be seeing it at the same time that the world sees it,” David said while speaking at The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Similarly, another producer, Bill Simons also gave his take on whether WWE had any involvement in the final cut of the show. He said that they were given full access to their library which was a part of the deal, but there wasn’t any involvement of the company in the final edit.

"We did have access to their entire library. Everything we wanted. That was part of the deal. We tried to have balance in every direction as much as we possibly could,” Wrestling Inc quoted Simons.

Advertisement

In essence, both Simons and David Shoemaker clarified that WWE or Vince McMahon did not have any part in deciding what ultimately went out, and how the show was crafted. The shoot of the docuseries was started before July 2022, before McMahon’s hush-money scandal broke out.

After that, those events were noted for the series, along with the sexual trafficking lawsuit by ex-WWE employee, Janel Grant which was filed in January 2024 against the business tycoon. McMahon has already slammed the makers of the show for creating a “deceptive narrative” around his image in the show. He also asked the viewers to keep an open mind, while watching the show and remember that there can be two sides to a story.