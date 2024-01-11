Netflix reportedly making NBA docuseries modeled after 'Quarterback': Which players will the show focus on?

Netflix, mimicking its strategy with the NFL, now focuses on the NBA. The streaming giant is in the process of producing a new documentary series showcasing several NBA players, as reported by Shams Charania from The Athletic.

The inaugural season of the docuseries will spotlight five athletes: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

Current details about the series' release date and title remain vague. However, based on the report, production has already kick-started.

Producers comprise the combined forces of James’s SpringHill Company, Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the latter also having contributed to Netflix's "Quarterback" docuseries.

This forthcoming NBA program bears resemblance with the model of the "Quarterback" show, launched last year, featuring notable players such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons.

NBA Stars and Sports Stories on Netflix – What's in Store?

Besides, Netflix continuously explores other sports through various documentary series, encompassing Formula 1, Golf, Tennis, and more.

Its recent venture includes live sports broadcasting, having hosted a golf face-off between PGA Tour members and Formula 1 drivers in November, with an impending Rafael Nadal versus Carlos Alcaraz tennis match in Las Vegas slated for March.

The choice of stars like James, Tatum, and Butler for this series is certainly fitting, given their enduring prominence within the NBA arena. Meanwhile, Edwards, currently in his peak season with the Timberwolves, earned his first All-Star selection last season.

With an average score of 26.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in this season, his fourth, he has become a driving force behind the Timberwolves sitting atop the Western Conference rankings.

Then there's Sabonis, who has been instrumental in the Kings' turnaround. Averaging 20.1 points and a league-leading 12.8 rebounds this season - his second full season with the Kings - Sabonis played a vital role in propelling them to their first playoff berth in 17 seasons last year.

Netflix and the NBA: Live Rights or Data Insights?

Netflix's venture into the NBA media sector is intriguing. Despite not investing in live rights, and with indications that it won't do so during this year's upcoming NBA media deal negotiations, they have found an alternative path.

Producing content similar to what they did with F1 and soccer, and currently do with the NFL, gives them a less costly method that aligns with their production style. It also lets them circumvent substantial investment during a period of decelerated spending in their sector.

Moreover, this series offers Netflix a gateway into the NBA by letting them gather consumer data from this show, potentially revealing future opportunities for increased engagement.

