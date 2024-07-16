Netflix Wants Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes on RAW for Potential Opponent Against The Rock at WrestleMania 41

This year has been one of the grandest for WWE. The company started off tying itself with one of the biggest streaming platforms on the globe, Netflix. WWE’s weekly show, Monday Night Raw, pay-per-views, and some other original content produced under Netlfix will be available for WWE fanatics on the Netflix platform worldwide.

The deal will kick off in January 2025, and fans have high hopes for the collaboration between WWE and Netflix.

A recent report by Xero News Exclusives suggests Netlfx has some of its conditions when WWE becomes the new home for Monday Night Raw; the report suggests Netflix has made it clear they will need either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns on their show on Netflix.

Who will face The Rock at WrestleMania 41?

Additionally, the one who will be chosen between Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes to be part of Netlfix Raw will headline WrestleMania 41 against The Final Boss, The Rock.



The report even suggests that The Rock plays a vital role in Netflix's collaboration with WWE, and in the future, The Final Boss could make more appearances on Monday Night Raw Netflix. WWE has not yet decided who could head towards the Red Brand. Currently, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are part of Blue Brand.

WWE Undisputed champion, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, is currently starting his feud with New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa). On the other hand, Roman Reigns has been out of action since he lost his championship at WrestleMania 40.

Summer Slam 2024 Match Card Prediction

After the mega success of Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, WWE is gearing up to host another massive pay-per-view event this year: the second most significant pay-per-view of the company, Summer Slam 2024. WWE has already started building for the card; multiple massive matches will be featured this year.

Summer Slam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here are the match predictions for Summer Slam 2024.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed Champion singles match) Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match) Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match ) Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) ( WWE Women's championship singles match) Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight ( WWE United States Champion singles match) Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed championship singles match) Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion) Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

Other than these ultimate matches, there are potential return rumors that could change the entire landscape of the WWE; as per some reports, former WWE champion Roman Reigns could make his comeback at Summer Slam 2024 and can comfort Solo Sikoa; there are more names who could potentially return, there are rumors about the comeback of Brock Lesnar to comfort Gunther, Alexa Bliss is other name fans, and experts are suggesting.

