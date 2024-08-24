Netflix’s Good News For All Basketball Fans Who Missed Paris Olympics Takes Disappointing Turn: ‘So It Was All Scripted?’

The 2024 Paris Olympics delivered some incredible basketball action, and Netflix plans to release a docuseries about the tournament in 2025. Before the Olympics, Netflix had announced the project, and they shared a teaser image on X featuring jerseys from LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Franz Wagner.

Regarding what to expect from the series, the International Olympic Committee explained in May.

"Olympic Men’s Basketball will provide full access to the sport’s rising stars and medal contenders from around the world as they first compete to qualify for Paris 2024 and then aim for the Olympic podium. The six-episode series, produced by Words and Pictures, the Olympic Channel, and Higher Ground Productions, will also explore how the game has evolved into a global, competitive phenomenon through the lens of legendary players."

Fans expressed their disappointment about the show's release in 2025 through tweets. Here are some of their reactions.

This docuseries promises to be an engaging watch, especially with its coverage of the qualification rounds. Viewers can expect to hear some inspiring stories, such as that of South Sudan.

The six-episode series will highlight key moments and feature behind-the-scenes footage from teams like France, Germany, Serbia, Canada, the United States, South Sudan, Australia, and Japan, all of which secured their spots through different qualification paths. In the 2024 Olympic basketball tournament, the United States won the gold medal, France claimed silver, and Serbia took bronze.

This groundbreaking project stems from an exclusive agreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Netflix, granting camera crews unprecedented access to team preparations and the qualification process leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics. The series will be produced by Words & Pictures, the Olympic Channel, and Higher Ground Productions.

The 2024 Olympics ended with Team USA once again emerging victorious, securing their fifth consecutive gold medal. However, they faced fierce competition throughout the tournament. Serbia, the bronze medalist, pushed them to their limits in the semifinals, while France delivered a strong performance in the gold medal game before falling 98-87.

This result demonstrates that while other nations haven't yet surpassed the U.S. in basketball, the gap has significantly narrowed. The sport has truly gone global, and I’m excited for the 2028 LA Olympics, which might just be the most competitive tournament we’ve seen in a long time.

