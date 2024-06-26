Nets Trade Mikal Bridges to Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic and 5 First Round Picks in Blockbuster Deal: Report

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade their star forward, Mikal, to the New York in an impressive deal. In exchange, the Knicks have committed to giving up their unprotected first-round picks for the years 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

Additionally, they will be including a safeguarded 2025 first-round pick from the Bucks, an unrestricted chance for a first-round swap in 2028, and a second-round pick in 5. As part of the transaction, Bojan Bogdanovic will also be included as a matching salary.

Trade details and impact on Nets' draft strategy

According to Wojnarowski, the Nets have not only traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks but they have also conducted a secondary deal with the Houston Rockets. This trade will restore to the Nets their 2026 first-round pick, in exchange for a 2027 first-round swap originally owned by the Phoenix Suns.

In addition, the Rockets have secured the option to exchange their highest-placed first-round pick of 2025, potentially sourced from Oklahoma City or their team, with that of Phoenix - a pick that previously belonged to the Nets In exchange for this move, the Rockets have given up their privilege to swap that selection with the Nets’ in 2025, giving the Nets full control over their next two years of picks. Wojnarowski notes that the Rockets hope to use these Suns picks to bargain for Kevin Durant, though Phoenix has so far denied all deals.

Bridges’ shift to New York has him joining a roster of fellow Villanova alumni including Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, all of whom had participated in Villanova’s two championship victories in the late 2010s.

Bridges, known for his defensive and shooting skills, bolsters the Knicks’ side even further. With Julius Randle still in the team, and OG Anunoby as a probable re-signing, the Knicks are looking strong for the 2025 championship. Ian Begley of SNY has also confirmed that Anunoby's re-signing remains a high priority for the team.

Mikal Bridges' reaction to trade news

Mikal Bridges announced his preference for intending to go to the Knicks and using this power to bar alternatives of trades, the deal swiftly formed. The Knicks, a long-standing rumor of interest for Bridges, extends back to his Villanova days and is now shared with the former teammates he joins.

Upon the break of the news late Tuesday, a startled Bridges tweeted, "This is crazy lol."

While the current trade creates a payroll complication for the Knicks by accepting more money than given, they are now firmly capped at the first apron projected at $178.7 million. This solid cap may make the re-signing of Anunoby and Hartenstein challenging, though some potential remains with the Knicks making savings elsewhere to do so.

