‘Never Going To Say Never’: Jalen Brunson’s Bold Claim on Fighting Tyrese Haliburton in WWE Ring

During the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers second-round playoff series this past season, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton engaged in action on the court, but we may eventually witness them in a different arena: a WWE ring. Although Haliburton and Brunson are both All-NBA players and may still have some NBA career left in them, Brunson is not ruling out the prospect of facing Haliburton in a WWE match. During Fanatics Fest NYC, Brunson declared, "I'm never going to say never. Perhaps we could utter it into existence."

The NBA players Brunson and Haliburton previously made an appearance on WWE programming when they interfered in a triple threat match on "Smackdown" in June between Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Santos Escobar. Held at Madison Square Garden, the home arena of Brunson's Knicks, the event took place during the game.

Haliburton, who was wearing a "Tyrese 3:17 shirt," tried to assist Paul with a pair of brass knuckles, but Brunson distracted him by jumping over the barricade. Following the match, Paul and Haliburton seemed prepared to attack Knight; however, Paul and Haliburton eventually left the ring when Brunson entered carrying a steel chair.

Although the WWE-NBA crossover was a success, it did create some anxiety among Knicks supporters when Brunson winced and glanced at his left hand, which he had recently had surgery to fix after breaking it during the playoffs. Although the seemingly haphazard act appeared to be a relapse of his injury, Brunson later claimed that he was improvising.

“I did freestyle a little bit, and the part I freestyled, everyone freaked out over,” Brunson said on the Roommates podcast. “My sisters sent me this screenshot… of a tweet of a person screenshotting the video and looking at my hand being bent and so it was just like a broken heart like it was a bunch of broken hearts. Everyone was like, ‘Just stay home! Stop playing around, wrap him in bubble wrap!'”

Even though Brunson appears to be in good health, this will undoubtedly hurt his chances of getting a WWE match—as an NBA player, at least. The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz rivalry, as well as Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone's famous 1990s WCW match, made it clear that the Knicks and Pacers would probably not allow that to happen with Brunson and Haliburton.

