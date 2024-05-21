‘Never Seen a Mexican/Black Boxer’: Fans Nod in Agreement With Ryan Garcia as He Proposes to Have a ‘Superhuman’ Child With Claressa Shields

Ryan Garcia recently made a bold and unexpected proposition. He messaged Claressa Shields with a surprising idea. What could possibly bring these two champions together? Can you imagine a child with their combined talents? Garcia's proposal sparked immediate attention. Have you ever heard a boxer propose to another boxer to create a "superhuman" baby?

Shields, known for her directness, responded swiftly. What did she say? How did this interaction unfold? The exchange quickly became a hot topic. Fans were eager to share their thoughts. How did they react to Garcia's message?

Shields shuts down Garcia's bizarre baby plan

Ryan Garcia, known for his quick reflexes in the ring, decided to make a bold move outside of it. He sent a direct message to Claressa Shields, writing, "If we had a baby, the baby would be superhuman." The two-time Olympic gold medalist, never one to shy away from a direct response, shot back with, "You need help, Ryan."

Fans quickly jumped into the conversation with their reactions. One fan, noted, "She didn’t say no," implying that Shields might not be entirely against the idea.

Another fan, added humor to the mix, commenting, "Ge might be on to something. Never seen a Mexican/black boxer. He Might be born with dynamite in those hands."

This fan seemed to appreciate Garcia's thinking, stating, "He smart she need to be thinking like that," suggesting that Shields should consider Garcia's proposition seriously.

Another person speculated on Shields' feelings, saying, "I think she is feeling him," interpreting Shields' reply as a potential sign of interest.

Finally, this person offered a balanced perspective, simply stating, "They're both right," acknowledging the playful nature of the exchange while appreciating the logic behind it.

This unexpected interaction between Garcia and Shields has not only entertained fans but also sparked an interesting conversation about the potential of combining their remarkable talents. But what if their 'superhuman' child became a reality? Would such a mix of talent and athleticism truly be unmatched in the boxing world?

What do you think about Garcia's bold proposition? Share your thoughts and join the conversation.

