'Never seen MJ in the hood': When Tupac Shakur criticized Michael Jordan for forgetting his roots

Tupac Shakur is one of the few artists of the 90s who, despite achieving huge success, never left their roots. But not everyone can remain the same, after success. Talking about the same for Michael Jordan, Tupac Shakur once made a harsh statement during an interview with MTV in 1992.

Tupac Shakur said, "You know Michael Jordan? I have never seen Michael Jordan in the 'hood'. Let's see Jordan come down to the inner city, just a parking lot, and just shoot the ball with the kids. I bet you that would change their life."

Years later, Michael Jordan revealed in his 'The Last Dance' documentary that he doesn't like the concept of role models. In fact, if he could go back in time and rewrite his legacy, the last thing he would choose is the ‘burden of having to become someone's role model’.

In Episode six of this documentary, Michael Jordan said "If I had a chance to do it all over again, I would never want to be considered a role model. It's like a game that's stacked against me." This could be an indirect reply to years-old Tupac Shakur's statement that Michael never got the chance to reply to.

Becoming a role model for someone is one of the greatest feelings of one's life, however, at the same time it can become an unbearable responsibility. Not everyone wishes to become a role model and Michael Jordan feels the same.