New England Patriots Break Rules to Induct Tom Brady Into Their Hall of Fame; Tickets Go Live on THIS Date

The New England Patriots will honor the NFL GOAT Tom Brady with their Hall of Fame next month. Brady played for the Patriots for 20 years before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

He retired from the NFL in 2023 but hinted at his plans to return in 2024. The Patriots had hosted a ceremony for Brady in last season’s first game at Gillette Stadium. They want to honor their most outstanding player in a much better fashion and will hold a special event for Brady.

Brady’s Hall of Fame Induction

After their half-time ceremony, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced he would be inducted into their Hall of Fame in the Summer. The dates have been announced, and Brady will be a Patriots Hall of Famer on June 12. He will be the 35th entry into the list.

Tickets will go live on Ticketmaster on May 2. Fans can get their tickets for $100 on the app itself. Brady’s ex-teammates and some special guests will be in attendance for the event. The ceremony at the Gillette Stadium will be hosted by Miek Tirico.

Patriots Go Beyond the Rules

When the New England Patriots laid out their rules for Hall of Fame induction in 2007, they decided that a player would have to wait four years after retirement for the honor. But Kraft has decided to waive Brady’s waiting period. He is the first player to bend the rules like this.

June 6 was chosen because it reads 6/12. The 6 represents the number of Super Bowls Brady won with the Patriots, and 12 is his jersey number. Brady will receive his red jacket and a place in the Hall of Fame. He holds multiple NFL and franchise passing records.

He is a 3-time NFL MVP. Besides 6 Super Bowls, Brady led the Patriots to 9 AFC Conference titles and 19 AFC East division championships.