New Reebok Basketball president Shaquille O’Neal once walked out of USD 40,000,000 deal with the brand for THIS reason

On the Full Send podcast last Thursday, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reflected on leaving the brand he had endorsed throughout his career when he was confronted by a disgruntled parent while leaving an arena. This woman accused O'Neal of overpricing his sneakers for young fans.

O'Neal recounts offering the woman $2,000 from his pocket she dismissed his gesture. She challenged him and his company to make more affordable footwear. Following this incident, O'Neal experienced a wake-up call, leading him to decline his $40 million five-year contract with Reebok.

In recent developments, Reebok has now appointed Shaquille O'Neal, an international sports icon and long-standing supporter of the brand, as its official President of Basketball. Responsible for leading Reebok's strategies within the basketball sector, O'Neal's role also includes fostering partnerships and affiliations with athletes and institutions, expanding Reebok's influence and market share.

His association with Reebok in the 90s had previously propelled the brand's recognition in the world of basketball, attracting dominant players like Allen Iverson to their portfolio. Iverson has now joined O'Neal as the Vice President of Reebok Basketball.

Shaq and Reebok: A History

Reebok has long been a significant part of Shaquille O'Neal's history, as he introduced the brand's premier shoe, the Shaq Attaq range, in 1992. He sported Reebok footwear all through his NBA tenure and designed many signature shoes. Despite this, in 1998, Reebok severed ties with O'Neal in a cost-cutting measure.

O'Neal subsequently collaborated with Walmart to release a shoe range predominantly priced under $30. By 2021, Walmart had sold upwards of 400 million pairs of these Shaq-branded shoes.

Shaquille O'Neal now plays the role of President of Reebok Basketball, a fresh responsibility within the subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group. This is as Reebok aims to regain its status in the elite basketball market. Reebok's strategic shift follows its acquisition by Authentic Brands Group for $2.46 billion in 2021.

With a fresh contract with ABG, Allen Iverson steps into the role of VP of Reebok Basketball. Commending the appointment, Reebok's CEO, Todd Krinsky, asserted that with his profound history with Reebok and the influential mark he's made on the game, no one is better suited to reclaim and reinstate our brand's rightful dominion in basketball.

